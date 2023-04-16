Fitbit is dead and yes… Google killed it





When Google announced its acquisition of Fitbit, it was hard to believe that the former wearables company would have a happy ending. Initially, we were almost certain of a bright future. After all, we’ve seen new releases and deeper integration between Fitbit and Google services. But time passed and things changed. It’s no surprise that big companies buy smaller companies just to distill good ideas, but unfortunately that’s what happened with Fitbit, apparently the brand lost its relevance and Google decided to sell him. will incorporate all of his Fitbit legacy into his own Pixel lineup.

The company’s fate was first announced in 2019, according to several reports citing sources within the fitness community.

Fitbit’s proud history

If you’re not into the wearable market, you may not be familiar with Fitbit. However, the company has a long tradition in this particular segment. It’s evolved quite a bit over the past few years and entered the market when smartwatches became a reality, after all Fitbit pre-empted the segment after his first “smart device” launched in 2009 was It wasn’t terribly smart, really a simple fitness tracker, but in hindsight, it was ahead of its time. of that era. After all, smartwatches are all about health.

The device was a simple clip-on pedometer that also used a motion detector to track distance traveled. I was. All of these features look familiar, right? They were later incorporated into smartwatches as we know them.

Pedometer where it all started

Fitbit’s pedometer automatically sent all data to a computer via a small piece of software later known as Fitbit Connect. The software allowed users to enter their daily calorie consumption and food. All of these features later culminate in his latest Fitbit app we all know.

Fitbit’s story in the watch segment began with the launch of the Fitbit Flex. It arrived in 2013 and was pretty well received by the audience at large. It was followed by the Fitbit Force, Charge, Alta series, Ionic and Inspire. The Fitbit Alta was highly rated by users. The brand has become popular among users and has shown the first signs of the smartwatch market. Thanks to its powerful fitness-based features.

Fitbit finds glory in smartwatch segment – ​​until competition heats up

Over the years, the brand has launched several new smartwatches and fitness tracks.Currently popular names include the Versa, Inspire, Sense, Charge and Luxe models. It was an early brand, but now the price is more balanced due to increased competition. Apple revamped this segment with the Apple Watch, but with a much higher starting price. After that, some watches were launched in the lower end of the market, especially those made in China. This competitive rise has left Fitbit in the middle of the market, losing some of its relevance.

Was Fitbit Premium the Right Choice?

As you may know, the market became overly saturated with more brands. In fact, in a market full of companies trying to offer the same thing, Fitbit has had to choose other revenue streams. In this regard, the company has created his Fitbit Premium. This was a way for the company to make extra money by giving users a better overview of their data in addition to meditations and guided workouts. I didn’t see it. To conquer its user base, the company started offering premium trials to convince users that Fitbit Premium was relevant enough.

The Fall

By the end of 2019, Alphabet, the giant conglomerate that controls Google, made an offer to Fitbit. This was a lucrative deal for Fitbit. Ultimately, Google will save Fitbit from its position in a completely product-filled market. Clearly, Google’s interest wasn’t just in saving Fitbit, but in taking some of the company’s best ideas and incorporating them into new and better products. The search giant was working on its first smartwatch, his Pixel Watch. Fitbit’s years of health data collection and user-friendly approach will give the search giant some advantages in its product launch. I have walked

Gizchina News of the Week The future of the Google Pixel Watch

With the launch of the Google Pixel Watch, Alphabet has become one feature-rich product. It has all of Fitbit’s health tech, plus more advanced features like fall detection. So he doesn’t have to cover his sales with four different sizes of his Fitbit watches. Instead of killing Fitbit in one shot, Google decided to make Fitbit less relevant by slowly removing features. As we know Fitbit is slowly dying robbed of the features that made its name, for example the search giant has already removed his Fitbit Challenges and Groups. This was an interesting feature that several users used, and its removal had a huge impact on the user community.

Support for Pandora and Deezer has also been removed, allowing Fitbit users to access their offline music. Also, Fitbit Connect has been removed. This was the original software used to pair Fitbit devices with computers. It was useful for uploading your music library, but now it’s gone.

Google has also closed the ability for developers to create third-party apps for Fitbit OS. As a result, it is difficult to bring new content to the platform. This is no surprise. After all, Google has his Wear OS. The software has long struggled to convince users. With the launch of the Pixel Watch, Google needs to entice users to his Wear OS. Now, his future Fitbit device could come as a simple product without a smart OS.

Now everyone who bought a Fitbit wearable for the features ended up with a device that proves its smart approach. is not. Alternatively, you can buy a smartwatch from a completely different brand. However, people with Fitbit devices will want to upgrade to the Pixel Watch. After all, it incorporates some of Fitbit’s legacy features.

Fitbit is dead as we know it

Fitbit represents the beginning of the era of smart wearables we all know. Nowadays everything is almost “normal”. However, Fitbit health trackers existed before smartwatches. The market is evolving now, and users are migrating to smartwatches for their health tracking capabilities. Companies are constantly exploring and developing capabilities to advance this segment. After all, the idea of ​​wearing a smartphone on your wrist didn’t sell very well, but the idea of ​​a device that tracks and improves our health has revolutionized the field.

Unfortunately, the company that started it all doesn’t have a bright future. Google is doing everything in phases, so expect the brand to live for a few more years. But as soon as the Pixel Watch becomes the ultimate replacement, it’s inevitable that Google will eventually discontinue these products, perhaps in some sort of app or service he’ll see Fitbit live on. you will see It’s possible, but we believe in the end of branded hardware.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2023/04/16/fitbit-is-dead-and-yes-google-killed-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related