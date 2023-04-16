Google is reportedly developing a new search engine powered by AI





Faced with new competition from Microsoft and OpenAI, Google is reportedly rushing to build an entirely new AI-powered search engine. According to The New York Times, the company is in the early stages of creating a search service that tries to predict what users want in hopes of providing a much more personalized experience. The project does not have a clear timetable. However, we do know that Google is also developing a series of new AI capabilities for its existing search engine under the codename Magi.

Among the features Google is developing is a chatbot that can answer software engineering questions and generate code snippets. The company is also experimenting with a feature that allows people to search for music through chatbot conversations. According to The Times, the company has assigned more than 160 of his employees to the redesign.

Other new features added at various stages of development include a Chrome feature called “Searchalong”. Chatbots can scan the webpage you are reading and provide contextual information. For example, if you’re looking for a place to stay on Airbnb, you can ask a chatbot to tell you what to see and do near your accommodation. Another feature, her GIFI and Tivoli Tutor, allows users to generate images with her Google Image search and converse with chatbots to learn new languages. Note that many of these are features Google has demoed in the past or exist in other platforms such as Duolingo. For example, image generation is already available in slides.

Google will reportedly announce Magi next month and introduce additional new features in the fall. The timing suggests that the project will appear at his I/O 2023. The company plans to bring Magis functionality to his 1 million people in the US, and he plans to make it available to 30 million users by the end of the year.

A Google spokesperson told Engadget when asked about the report. Not every brainstorming deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as I said before, we’re excited to bring new AI-powered features to search and more to come soon. I will let you know inside.

Underscoring Magi’s importance to Google, Samsung reportedly told the company last month that it was considering making Bing the default search for devices. The announcement reportedly sent Google into a panic. The company search deal with Samsung is worth about $3 billion annually. This year will also see the renewal of a lucrative research contract with Apple, which is subject to frequent antitrust scrutiny.

