DuckDuckGo: Meet privacy-focused Google search rivals





Online trackers can be annoying. When you search for a product or click on an ad once, an ad for that product appears to follow you across your device and to the edges of the internet. Sometimes you just want a little more privacy while browsing. DuckDuckGo is a search engine that promises to keep your search activity anonymous and not track you online.

There are also private browsers such as Brave and Mullvad Browser that block others from monitoring your online activities. However, DuckDuckGo, who has spent a lot of money on advertising campaigns, is complete with his mobile apps and extensions for browsers like Chrome, Firefox and Safari, and his Mac browser in public beta. It prides itself on being a direct competitor to Google Search.

After big events like the Cambridge Analytica scandal, people have become more aware of how much personal information technology companies and advertisers have access to and opt out of tracking when possible. We don’t track the user, but DuckDuckGo’s app was downloaded over 50 million times between July 2020 and June 2021. That’s more than in all other years combined since our launch in 2008.

Learn what you need to know about DuckDuckGo and how to keep your searches safer.

What is Duck Duck Go?

DuckDuckGo is a search engine that offers a mobile browser app and desktop extension. Both are aimed at allowing companies to browse the Internet without gobbling up personal data. It promises to keep your searches private and anonymous, and offers built-in tracker blocking, making it harder for the sites you visit to gather information about you.

How does DuckDuckGo work?

First of all, DuckDuckGo does not track searches made via browser extensions or mobile apps. Other browsers like Chrome allow private or incognito windows that don’t track your search history, but the default window does. (This is the basis of the “embarrassing search history” joke.) Instead of taking you to another version of the app, DuckDuckGo doesn’t track your search history.

Also, searches made through DuckDuckGo automatically connect to encrypted versions of websites whenever possible, making it difficult for others to know what you’re looking at online. This is another scenario where other search engines have both options (encrypted and unencrypted), but the default is not always the privacy-friendly option. DuckDuckGo eliminates the extra step of manually navigating to an encrypted connection.

DuckDuckGo was criticized in May 2022 when several Microsoft tracking scripts were discovered while using DuckDuckGo’s browser. The existence of Microsoft trackers appears to go against the search engine’s privacy promises, and the founder and CEO of DuckDuckGo said on Reddit that stopping the full loading of Microsoft scripts is “currently contractually enforced by Microsoft.” restricted,” he said. This is because the company uses his Microsoft’s Bing to power search results. However, the company followed up in August by announcing that it would further restrict Microsoft trackers in its browser.

However, DuckDuckGo is ahead of other popular privacy options when it comes to blocking tracking data, and the company has clarified its app store descriptions to make privacy protection limits more explicit. Having previously disclosed a partnership with Microsoft, the CEO said in a Reddit post that the company is working to change that limit.

DuckDuckGo also actively blocks external trackers from following you online. For more information on DuckDuckGo’s privacy features, visit the DuckDuckGo blog.

The DuckDuckGo search engine takes privacy seriously.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET How is DuckDuckGo different from Google Search? What about incognito mode and private browsing?

DuckDuckGo is essentially taking the opposite approach to other big tech companies like Google and Facebook, which have made money by targeting ads based on browsing history and personal data. Even though Google says it will stop this practice, the platform still collects tons of data about you, including your location and search activity (even in incognito mode).

Incognito mode removes information related to your browsing session (history, cookies, and information entered in fields) from your computer. In particular, it only does so after closing all tabs and ending the session. No matter what, Google can save your searches. Businesses, internet service providers, and governments can track you on the internet, even if you’re incognito.

DuckDuckGo is different in that it does not store any browsing data and blocks trackers while browsing.

The first time you use the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser, the app will walk you through different ways to protect your privacy.

Screenshot by Adam Benjamin/CNET How does DuckDuckGo make money if it doesn’t target ads?

DuckDuckGo still makes money from advertising, just without targeted advertising. Search engines display ads based on the keywords you search for. These keywords are not associated with any personal data such as browsing or purchase history. Basically, you’ll only see ads for what you’re looking for right now, and you can’t escape the weird product a friend sent you a link to last week.

How can I use DuckDuckGo?

On your mobile device, just open the app store and search for “DuckDuckGo”. You can download the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser App and use it just like Chrome or Safari. A fire icon will appear at the bottom center of the app. You can always close all tabs and clear all personal data by pressing this icon.

On your desktop, go to duckduckgo.com and you’ll see a button to add DuckDuckGo to your browser. In Chrome, you can download the extension for free by going to the Chrome Web Store page. For Safari, it explains how to set DuckDuckGo as your default search engine, or how to manually enable search using DuckDuckGo.

