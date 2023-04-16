TCS continues to invest in R&D, technology and office space despite continued volatility





MUMBAI: TCS, the country’s largest IT services company, will continue to keep pace with research and innovation, office space and technology infrastructure investments despite near-term volatility, a senior official said.

The company’s chief financial officer Samir Seksalia said the company’s promise to continue with normal wage increases would push operating margins down another 1.70-1.75 percentage points in the June quarter, a key figure in new accounting. He added that it would stabilize for the year.

The company typically spends NOK 1,200-1,500 on research and innovation, and NOK 3,000-4,000 on capex for the back-end technology needed to provide work and office space, and will continue to do so. he said.

“…we continue to invest, we continue to invest in people, we continue to invest in research, innovation, branding and IT. That’s what we’ve always done,” Seksaria told PTI.

The company reported declines in its largest market, North America, and its largest industry, vertical banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). This is due to the layoffs of tech workers and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which has soured sentiment.

This led to reporting growth of 0.6% on a constant currency basis on a consecutive basis, which is unusual for a fourth quarter, Seksaria said.

Seksaria sees good growth in overall revenue growth of 13.7% in FY23, along with a surge of more than 15% in FY22, and the company hopes things will improve at the start of the new year. He said he did not anticipate any major layoffs. – vacation, and the collapse of the SVB only made things worse.

Seksaria declined to share the company’s outlook on future revenue growth or margins as it aims to end its 24th fiscal year, and its current focus is closer to customers, understanding their needs and delivering them. He said that it was

Sexalia said the company plans to continue its normal wage revisions even in the face of uncertain conditions, adding that the best performing companies can still expect pay increases of up to 15% this year. .

“Historically, the impact of salary increases has been between 1.50% and 2%, with an average of 1.70% to 1.75%.

He hinted that the pricing environment was “stable” and unaffected by the ongoing troubles in the IT sector. Customers want leaner organizations and simpler processes that help them save costs, which is why they continue to come to IT firms, he said, adding that the $10 billion registered in the March quarter He pointed out that half of the new orders were from North America.

When asked about the impact of deferring operations on the conversion of total contract value into revenue, Sexalia said the company is tracking numbers, but declined to share the same.

Regarding the target operating margin band of 26-28%, he said there was no reason the business model could not deliver on that number as things normalized, but he said the figure could rise to 24.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. He stressed that it was “important” to have achieved “.

He said it is a very small investment compared to the company’s overall earnings and will continue to do so, and will not affect profit margins as they are after taking into account expenses.

Seksaria said the company continues to aim to improve utilization and reduce its reliance on outsourced workers while pursuing its aspirations for higher margins, with business-related costs already dropping in the March quarter. It’s down to more than 8% of revenue, he adds. And that’s back to the historical average of 7-7.5%.

Seksaria also said it expects the trend of rising revenues from Europe and the UK, which account for nearly a third of the company’s revenues, to continue.

He said clients in the UK and Europe have internalized the macro situation and the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine and have started renegotiating with IT firms.

