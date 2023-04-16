Google rushes to release AI-powered search engine to compete with Bing





Google is planning a new AI-powered search engine to compete with ChatGPT and Bing, The NYT reports. The company is also adding new features to its current platform, such as enhanced personalization. The company is in a state of widespread “panic”, according to internal emails seen by The Times.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

As the artificial intelligence arms race continues to heat up, Google is scrambling to release a new search engine, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

According to The Times, after hearing that Samsung could make Microsoft Bing the default program on its devices, the tech giant is creating an AI-powered search engine, updating technology within its existing platform. I’m in.

Samsung’s potential loss on its $3 billion contract led to widespread internal “panic” as the company scrambled to keep up with the proliferation of ChatGPT and AI, according to an internal email obtained by The Times. rice field.

According to documents obtained by The Times, Google is updating its existing search engine as part of a project called Magi. An estimated 160 employees are currently working in the “Sprint Room”, completing updated features in areas such as improved personalization.

The company has been in a frenzy since December when it first issued “Code Red” in response to the rise of ChatGPT, a popular AI-powered chatbot created by OpenAI. The threat to Google’s longtime search engine dominance deepened when Microsoft partnered with OpenAI to relaunch his Bing in February.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment, but told the Times: Will share details soon. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-ai-powered-search-engine-compete-bing-report-2023-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related