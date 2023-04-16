Google Pixel 7a: Everything we know so far





The Google Pixel 7a hasn’t been announced yet, but Google’s A-series has been around since the Pixel 3. In other words, it is certain that it will appear soon. Like previous generations, it’s set to offer a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the official review of the Google Pixel 7 sang praises. Our own Jason England claimed “you won’t find a better phone” for that price, so we can’t wait to see what the Pixel 7a has to offer. We expect the device, but some rumors are making us even more cautious.

Here’s everything we know about the Google Pixel 7a so far, including release date, price, specs, design details and rumors.

Google Pixel 7a release date

The Google Pixel 7a has not yet been officially announced and has no release date. But by analyzing the release dates of the previous generations, we can make a good guess. October 15th (Pixel 5) and October 28th (Pixel 6). The A-series models were released on May 7 (3a), August 3 (4a), August 26 (5a), and July 21 (6a).

Pixel 7 launched on October 13th. This means we expect the Pixel 7a to launch sometime between his May and August for the summer. Beyond speculation, a WinFuture reporter claims to have gotten leaked information suggesting the Pixel 7a will launch in his June. Regardless of the actual launch date, I’d be surprised if it doesn’t debut at his Google I/O next month.

Google Pixel 7a price

There’s no official word on the Pixel 7a’s price, but we can make a good guess based on previous models: Pixel 3a ($399), Pixel 4a ($349), Pixel 5a ($449), Pixel 6a ($449). All have maintained a fairly consistent price point in the $349-$449 range, with the latest two models staying consistently at $449.

(Image credit: Laptop Mug)

The Pixel 3 ($799) and Pixel 4 ($799) had similar launch prices, with the Pixel 5 ($699) seemingly a lone exception, so it’s important to analyze the base model as well. His two latest models, the Pixel 6 ($599) and Pixel 7 ($599), also share the same cost, suggesting the 7a will launch for $449. The Android Authority claims its sources confirm the $449 price.

Our only hesitation is that the Pixel 7 has been available for $449 to $499 for most of this year, while the Pixel 6a has dropped to $299. It seems logical to drop it to , but perhaps Google prefers to show these discounted prices.

The design of the Google Pixel 7a

We don’t think the Pixel 7a will revolutionize the design of Google’s affordable alternative, but there are some interesting rumors floating around.Android Police reports that one from Weibo’s digital chat station is , suggesting that the Pixel 7a will feature a body built with ceramic material instead of the typical aluminum frame and plastic back. Google has already confirmed that Pixel tablets are made of nano-ceramic, so it wouldn’t be too shocking to see this material featured in his Pixel smartphone.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/@OnLeaks)

Last month, images of an early-development model of the Pixel 7a leaked online, showing a fairly familiar design with a monochromatic base, a slightly darker capital G in the center, and a camera bar sticking out at the top. Zing News shows early hands-on images that, like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7a will also get an upgrade from glass to aluminum camera bars.

The design similarities shouldn’t come as a surprise, but at least another report from MySmartPrice reveals that the Pixel series will be adding all-new colors. Speaking of basic phone colors, the Pixel 7a is also set to launch in black and white.

Google Pixel 7a specs

According to Kuba Wojciechowski, there are several reports about rumored features coming to the Pixel 7a, including how the series will support wireless charging for the first time. increase. Another prototype leak revealed that it includes an upgrade to a 90Hz display and his 8GB of RAM, whereas the 6a was stuck at his 6GB.

Now Google confirms use of IMX712 sensor and support for wireless charging (WLC) (1) pic.twitter.com/IgyHLkDuda Oct 16, 2022

see next

The Pixel 7 launched with a Google Tensor G2 processor and a 50-megapixel camera, so expect the Pixel 7a to do the same. This has also been reported by Digital Chat Station.

Conclusion

We expect the Pixel 7a to launch without any major surprises. And the addition of a glorious Sky Blue color option is definitely welcome, especially if the price stays the same. generation.

It frowns with curiosity on certain rumors, such as the possibility of a nano-ceramic body instead of plastic. However, given what we’ve seen of early design builds, we’re not too excited about that build. Most likely, Laptop Mag will pick up the news.

