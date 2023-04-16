Upcoming wave of Google AI chatbots supposedly meant to appease Samsung





That the Big Tech arms race in generative artificial intelligence has been going on for far longer than we might have guessed is becoming more evident with each story we encounter. With the influx into Microsoft Bing, and Google’s rush to bring the Bard chatbot into the public eye, what we’ve seen so far seems to just scratch the surface of things. A comprehensive report details the new AI-powered tricks you might see in Mountain View and the crucial reasons why developers are struggling.

If you’re looking for new AI tools to get out of all this, here’s what the Times discovered in documents circulating on Google and a few insiders.

even Gboard, a flagship, fully-featured conversational chatbot for search that can include ad insertions between answers); and; Tivoli Tutor, a conversational language learning medium

These features (and possibly others) constitute a large project called Magi. At least some of the features tied tightly to the search chatbot that will be announced next month can be seen at Google I/O, presumably starting May 10th, and will slowly roll out exclusively to the US throughout the year. Developers are set to receive access to the Magi SDK initially, but the company may have a second wave of announcements and tools ready for the fall season.

Google spokesperson Lara Levin said in a statement:

…not every brainstorming deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as I said before, we’re excited to introduce new AI-powered features to search. More details will be announced in the near future.

motive

Google’s search business, which generated more than $145 billion in revenue last year, is in jeopardy in 2023. Because he’s moving forward with two major contract renewals for gaining preferred search engine status on Samsung and Apple devices. About his two biggest mobile brands on the planet. Last month, Samsung reportedly told Google it was considering switching to Microsoft Bing. The South Korean maker hasn’t given a reason, but believes the digital advertising giant shows it needs to step up its AI offerings. The deal with Samsung, currently under negotiation, is estimated to generate $3 billion in annual search revenue. Negotiations are about to begin, and Apple’s deal, which was said to cost Google $9 billion in 2018, is said to generate $20 billion.

The Times summarizes Google’s response to these provisions by stating that it is constantly working on its search engine to retain existing partners and attract new ones. The Android smartphone maker also said it could exercise options to contract with other service his providers. Samsung and Microsoft declined to comment on the matter.

About Magi

If you’ve worked with chatbots before, you might understand the gist of how to use the Magi search chatbot: Users enter a query and the chatbot predicts over time what they’re looking for. to learn , and provide buttons that link users to information resources, product purchase pages, and other endpoints when distributing results. Promotional items appear first in product-related search results.

Magi’s search chatbot component does not have a release schedule. There are good reasons for this. This is because nascent generative AI is still susceptible to disinformation and misinformation. However, Google was looking for volunteers internally to test the feature last week. About 160 employees work full-time on his Magi, according to sources.

