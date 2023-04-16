Rowing News | Small tweaks make a big difference?





VOLKER NOLTE PHOTO IGOR BELAKOVSKY

Rigging is an area of ​​knowledge that coaches should include in their toolkit. It’s a staple topic at coaching conferences and one of my favorites, so I talk about it a lot. The subject never gets old and there are always many questions at the end of the presentation. Example: How do I rig my boat for rower size? And: How do I rig my boat for racing on a windy day?

State-of-the-art equipment allows rowers to individually rig boats and oars to optimize rower and crew performance. Most coaches generally know how to solve such challenges, but often struggle with the details. Thing is, it’s easy to see that smaller athletes might find it helpful to row with a larger crew. Here are the questions: Are there other options?

Rowers have learned to constantly adapt to different situations. During training and racing, stroke rate and power output can change dramatically, and even on a light wind day, gusts of wind can cause sudden changes in wind speed. A rower can’t change gears like a bicycle, but he’s used to adapting to such changes. Rowers of different sizes and fitness learn to work together as a crew by developing their technical proficiency under the guidance of a coach while using the same rigging measurements. If you look at the hand position, you can see that it varies from player to player. You can also see that the rowers are constantly moving their hands slightly, even during the race.

Rowers can adapt to slight differences in rigging without compromising performance. Small changes in rigging usually have small effects. For example, when adjusting for differences in body size, changing the span and inboard by 1 cm each in the same direction will only change the catch angle by 1/10th of his degree. Calculations show that to increase the stroke length by 1 degree from him, a change in the catcher that is barely noticeable to the naked eye would require him to change the inboard and span by 2 cm.

Of course, all measurements and adjustments are subject to error. At one rigging clinic, a coach compared tape measures and found that some were a few millimeters apart by just a meter. In addition to imprecise tools, Human Factors people routinely make mistakes when taking or reading measurements.

Rigging adjustments should be done in a precise, logical manner and with a clear purpose. Such changes should first be tried and validated in training. Finding the optimal placement of blade stroke length or time in water for athletes of various sizes may require significant measurement changes. As mentioned earlier, realistic adjustment of stroke length can only be achieved by changing inboard and span by at least 2 cm. This requires an additional 4 cm change in outboard.

Coaches looking to change inboard length when wind conditions change at a regatta to see how different paths of the handle affect the crew’s overall skill , it is wise to try such variations first during training. Such interventions can be strenuous, especially under competitive stress, and should be done with caution. When planning load regulation, it makes more sense to tune only the outboard. Outer variations of less than 1 cm simply have a psychological effect.

Rigging measurements must meet the expected speed of the crew. Clearly, Emma Twigg skulls with a very different rigging than a middle school girl. Because she varies greatly in size, conditioning and skill. If the length of the skull is 0.5 cm, it cannot be cut. I advise coaches to vary oar lengths for rowers with different levels of performance through objective testing during training.

The challenge with rigging is that there are many possible interventions and combining them gives even more options. It helps you know where best to start, based on published research and real-world experience. Also essential is equipment that can change the rigging measurements in a meaningful way. Finally, there is the crucial element of time to experiment with different rigging arrangements and assess what works best for a particular crew member.

