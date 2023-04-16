Samsungs 2023 Neo QLED Receives CO2 Reduction Certification from Carbon Trust – Samsung Global Newsroom





Certification confirms six Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED 4K models have a reduced carbon footprint compared to their predecessors based on their cradle-to-grave footprint

As Samsung expands its commitment to sustainability, more than 20 models will be certified this year.

Samsung Electronics today announced that six models in its 2023 Neo QLED lineup have received “CO2 Reduction” certification from the Carbon Trust. This label is given to products that have been proven to reduce their carbon footprint from year to year. This is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to increasing sustainability throughout the product lifecycle.

Seokwoo Yong, executive vice president and deputy head of visual display business at Samsung Electronics, said: As the world’s largest TV manufacturer, we know we have a responsibility to lead by example, and we use technology to drive positive change.

The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy set up by the UK Government with a mission to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs). The organization calculates carbon footprint certification by assessing the amount of GHGs1 generated throughout the product lifecycle, from production to disposal, based on internationally recognized standards. In particular, this label does not take into account CO2 offsets.

The 2023 Neo QLED model has been certified in recognition of Samsung’s efforts to reduce the product’s weight and in-use power consumption compared to its predecessor. The six certified models include three Neo QLED 8K screens and three Neo QLED 4K screens. UHD TVs, OLED TVs, monitors and signage products.

In 2021, Samsung Neo QLED will become the first screen certified among 4K and higher high-definition TVs. The following year, 16 models in his 2022 lineup for Samsung, including 11 models of QLED, Crystal UHD and Lifestyle TV, and five monitors and signage products also received certification.

As the global TV leader for 17 consecutive years, Samsung’s Visual Display Business continues to introduce green products and practices into its display products.

For more information on Samsung’s 2023 TV lineup, please visit www.samsung.com.

1 The Carbon Trust launched a ‘Carbon Footprint Label’ certification program in 2007.

