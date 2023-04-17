Major Material Design update refreshes Google Chat on the web





Users can expect to see the updated UI over the next few weeks

Since Android 12 introduced the third iteration of Material Design (Material You is a part of it), we’ve seen all sorts of UIs adopting this scheme one by one. Includes both web and mobile apps that are part of the system. Apps like Docs, Slides, Sheets and Drive on the web got a similar design update last month, and Gmail last July. Google has already started rolling out his updated UI for one of his Workspace web apps, Chat.

The changes pointed out in the Workspace Updates blog are fairly similar to previous Material Design-related changelogs, mentioning main message view, new topic buttons, configuration settings, top app bar, left navigation key tweaks . Meanwhile, we’ve also made some tweaks to the threaded panel within chats, both in spaces and direct messages. From a broader perspective, the redesign brings all-new colors, layouts, fonts, and panel sizes.

This update is available to all Google Workspace customers, in addition to G Suite Basic/Business users and individual Google account holders. The rollout has already started as of April 13th, but it could take a few weeks before it’s visible to all Google Chat customers.

There was some initial confusion about Google’s strategy for coexistence of both chat and messaging apps, but then the former turned out to be a Slack-type messenger for large organizations. Last year, his Google Chat on the web allowed users in your organization to create their own emoji from scratch with admin restrictions. Apart from this, in January his UI of the chat app was changed to better distinguish between group chats and spaces for users. Prior to this, he added an advanced search chip to his web app a year after the mobile version received the same functionality.

