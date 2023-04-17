America’s Vision for Balanced AI Governance





Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to drive explosive economic growth and significantly improve public health and well-being.

The concern is that current AI conversations lack nuance and may lead to stagnation rather than innovation. On one side are the AI ​​slowdowners who seek to slow algorithmic progress using impracticable “pauses” and heavy-handed regulatory proposals. Accelerationists, by contrast, want everything to be fine without any significant development guidelines. But to advance AI innovation and its governance, America needs a better approach than these all-or-nothing extremes.

A more balanced strategy, especially if the United States wants to maintain and expand the dominance it enjoys globally in digital technology as China and other nations try to keep up with the unfolding computational revolution. is required. The UK, for example, has just launched a bold new policy framework to “accelerate growth” using an “innovation-driven approach to AI regulation”. ”

Unfortunately, the “AI Rights Bill” proposed by the Biden administration emphasizes the potential dangers more than the potential opportunities, arguing that AI systems “threat the rights of the American people.” Unsurprisingly, this effort focuses on the need for new government mandates, with less attention to innovation. Meanwhile, the Department of Commerce has just launched a new process on “accountability for AI,” and in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) has called for “responsible AI” to be enacted into law. seems to be promoting a new law for

These efforts focus on demanding algorithmic “explainability” and other amorphous requirements, which require government intervention in fast-moving computational processes. This could make the regulatory approval process cumbersome and slow, undermining progress in AI. U.S. policymakers will reject such top-down imperatives and become more open to AI by using flexible and iterative bottom-up governance solutions to address algorithmic issues. approach should be taken. Various actors and mechanisms can play a role in ensuring safer AI systems without stifling innovation.

Various government policies and institutions already exist to address algorithmic problems, as outlined in a new R Street Institute study. The United States has 15 Cabinet bodies, 50 independent federal commissions, and a total of over 430 federal departments, many of which are already considering how AI will impact their field. Consumer protection agencies, such as the Federal Trade Commission and equivalent state authorities, have also taken steps to oversee potentially unfair and deceptive algorithmic practices. Regulatory bodies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission also have extensive oversight and recall powers and can remove defective or unsafe products from the market. increase.

Algorithmic systems are governed by these policies and court-based tools such as contract and property law, tort, and product liability. Common law will adapt to deal with the new technological realities of AI and robotics, as it has already done in consumer electronics, computing, the internet, and many other technologies. This uniquely American approach to flexible governance was born through the vision of bipartisan liberal innovation envisioned by the Clinton administration and Republican Congress in the 1990s. Since then, our country has remained on the cutting edge of high-tech innovation.

Meanwhile, professional and standards-setting bodies have created robust best-practice frameworks for AI and robotics. Organizations such as the Association of Computing Machinery, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, International Organization for Standardization, and UL have all created ethical guidelines to ensure ‘ethics by design’ (which incorporates privacy, safety, and non-discrimination guidelines) Did. Major technology industry groups and companies have also developed governance codes of conduct for AI development and use.

Government’s primary role is to convene various stakeholders to continuously work towards consensus best practices. The National Institute of Standards and Technology has developed an AI risk management framework. It’s a consensus-driven strategy that helps build more trustworthy algorithmic systems and “adapts to the AI ​​landscape as AI technology continues to evolve.” This pragmatic approach is “designed to respond to new risks as they arise,” rather than trying to resolve all risks up front. This is impossible and undermines important AI innovations. Additional policy procedures can be adopted at any time as needed.

Finally, the most effective solution to technical problems is usually more innovation, not less innovation. Developers have strong reputational incentives to improve system safety and security to not only punish liability but also avoid unwanted press attention and loss of customers.

Help Spouses Secure Front of Home to Maintain Strong Military State-Based Climate Lawsuits Endanger Energy Security Policy

Of course, real risks remain, and the culture of designing AI ethics is important. AI accelerators sometimes blithely ignore legitimate concerns about how powerful computational systems create challenges that require continuous solutions. But regulation-minded slowdowners tend to forget that there is an equally compelling public interest in ensuring that algorithmic innovations are developed and made available to society.

America needs no more bureaucracy and thickets of new rules around AI. We are about to make immeasurable progress in almost every field thanks to AI. Our success depends on using flexible governance and pragmatic solutions to avoid undermining the innovation-enhancing model central to America’s success in the technology sector.

Adam Thierer is a Senior Fellow on the Technology and Innovation Team at the R Street Institute.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/3953916-a-balanced-ai-governance-vision-for-america/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related