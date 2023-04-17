How Google’s ‘Don’t be evil’ motto has evolved for the AI ​​era | 60 minutes





“I’ve been thinking about AI [artificial intelligence] As the most profound technology mankind is grappling with. It’s more profound than anything we’ve done in the past, like fire or electricity,” said Sander Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet.

Pichai, 50, gave 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley rare access to the inner workings of Google’s AI development. This includes robots that have acquired skills through machine learning, and Project Starline, his AI video conferencing experience being developed by Google. The feeling of being together even when you are far away.

60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley was shown a prototype of Project Starline, a video conferencing experience Google began working on more than five years ago. We are currently testing. 60 minutes

Perhaps Google’s most anticipated and notable foray into AI is the chatbot Bard. The company now calls it an experiment, partly aimed at further internal testing. Bard made a particular mistake when Google debuted the program in his February. Unlike Google Search, according to Google, Bard does not search the Internet for answers. Instead, it relies on self-contained and mostly self-taught programs.

“[AI] I understand the essence of what intelligence is and what it is to be human,” Pichai told Perry.

In the video below, Pelley asked Pichai how Bard would impact Google Search, the company’s most profitable division, which performs 90% of Internet queries.

60 Minutes asked the CEO of Google. 01:38

When Google filed for an initial public offering in 2004, the founders said the company’s guiding principle, “Don’t be evil,” meant that the world would be better off, even if it meant sacrificing some short-term profits. It is written to ensure that good things are done for The phrase remains in Google’s Code of Conduct.

Pichai told 60 Minutes that he has a responsibility not to release Bard’s advanced model. One reason, he said, is to help society adapt to the technology and allow companies to develop additional layers of safety.

Google CEO shares AI concerns 02:21

One of the reasons Pichai told 60 Minutes that he was having trouble sleeping at night is that Google’s AI technology is deployed in toxic ways.

Google’s chatbot Bard has built-in safety filters to combat the threat of malicious users. Pichai said the company needs to constantly update its system’s algorithms to combat disinformation campaigns and detect deepfakes, which are computer-generated images that look like the real thing.

Google CEO calls for global AI regulation 01:26

As Pichai pointed out in our 60-minute interview, consumer AI technology is still in its early stages. He believes now is the right time for the government to get involved.

“We need regulations. We will need laws…if you create a deepfake video that harms society, there must be consequences,” Pichai said. “Anyone who has worked with AI for a while… will notice.[s] This is something so different and so profound that it requires social regulation to think about how to adapt.”

Pichai believes that the adaptations that are already happening all around us, thanks to technology, are “like nothing we’ve seen before.”

It will soon be up to society to decide how it will be used, and whether it will adhere to Alphabet’s code of conduct and whether it will “do the right thing.”

Scott Pelley’s two-part report on Google can be found below.

Exploring the Human-like Side of Artificial Intelligence with Google | 60 min 27:21

The top video was produced by Keith Zubrow and edited by Sarah Shafer Prediger.

