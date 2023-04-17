Google rebuilds search engine in AI race





Google is reportedly building an all-new search engine amid growing competition from AI-driven rivals.

A New York Times report on Sunday (April 16) said Samsung last month considered replacing Google as the default search engine on its devices with Microsoft’s Bing, which recently added new artificial intelligence (AI). I was shocked when I found out what I was doing. ) technology.

Google’s response to the Samsung threat was panic, according to an internal Google message seen by The Times. That’s because the company’s contract with a South Korean tech company was worth $3 billion a year.

Asked for comment by PYMNTS, a Google spokesperson said the company has been incorporating AI into its search products for years.

A spokesperson said they did this in a responsible and helpful way to maintain the high standards they set for providing quality information. It won’t connect, but as I said before, we’re excited to bring new AI-powered features to Search, and we’ll have more details soon.

The new feature, codenamed Magi, is currently being tested and tuned with a new search engine that attempts to anticipate users’ needs and offer a more personalized experience, according to a Times report. is.

Google has been concerned about AI-powered rivals since OpenAI first demonstrated ChatGPT in November, according to sources. Shortly after, according to sources, Google launched a task force to begin building an AI product for its search sector.

Earlier this month, Google announced it would add conversational AI to its search engine in a bid to compete with Microsoft’s efforts in this space.

The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, told The Wall Street Journal that AI will power Google’s search capabilities, dismissing the idea that chatbots could threaten companies’ search businesses.

If anything, the scope for opportunity is greater than before, according to Pichai.

Meanwhile, other tech companies also appear to be announcing their own AI products. There were reports last week that Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX, was quietly gathering manpower and resources to craft his own answer to ChatGPT.

Musk hired engineers from leading AI labs such as DeepMind, according to a Financial Times report. According to sources, the billionaire has begun considering the idea of ​​his OpenAI competitor, and the company he found has begun its rapid progress.

As PYMNTS wrote, the move is an ironic one on Musk’s part, as he was the first to sign an open letter on the technology’s potential dangers, published in March by the AI ​​watchdog group Future of Life Institute. because he was one of the

Should we automate all jobs, including fulfilling jobs? Will we need to develop impersonal minds that will eventually outnumber, become smarter, become obsolete, and possibly replace us? Is there? Should we risk losing control of our civilization? Read letter.

Such decisions should not be delegated to unelected technical leaders. A powerful AI system should only be developed if we are convinced that its effects are positive and the risks are manageable.

In another irony, Musk left OpenAI in 2018, as PYMNTS pointed out. This was due to a disagreement with the co-founders regarding the commercialization of the product.

