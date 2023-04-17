Why technology needs risk takers





I recently sat down with David to discuss his take on leadership, the biggest tech trends reshaping the world, and career advice for the budding innovators and changemakers of the future.

1. Skill building: find something you love and get good at it

Innovation often requires critical resources such as time, money and talent. Some individuals and organizations may lack the necessary resources to invest in innovation, but may not want to allocate resources to other priorities.

David said that to be a great innovator, you first have to find what you’re good at. Innovation, he explained, is about this ongoing quest to find ways to improve and to do things better. A quest for continuous improvement and a willingness to go outside the dot to find solutions.

But what most people need to realize is that creating innovation can be very difficult. David added that it will take some time before the results bear fruit. According to McKinsey, innovation not only requires creativity, it also requires discipline. Innovation requires focus and sustained effort. But David, he said, should base your focus on your strengths and key passions, which will help move you forward.

Sometimes I tell every student or someone you know to talk about their careers and find something they enjoy doing and get really good at it. , we all need something we specialize in, said David. Because it builds all your other analytical skills on how to approach a problem, how to arrive at a solution, and so on.

So the first step is to find out what you enjoy doing and invest in becoming good at it. And you are ready to take a leap of faith.

2. Take risks: innovation requires taking something to the next level

David also talked about the importance of being agile as his interests and passions can change and change over time as he learns about the specific issues and issues he is working on. .

Because when you start down that path, new things will come your way. And he said it’s really important to stay open to new ideas. Despite all this constant re-learning and being open to the possibility of things changing along the way, you have a foundation of what you are good at and what you enjoy doing.

Knowing when to take risks is therefore another important skill you can hone to become a better innovator. David explained that you see a lot of great people who are smart, articulate, and deep domain experts, but they stay in their comfort zone too much.

Culture may play a role here. David hinted at the perception that people in developing countries think Australians are afraid of risk. But he disagreed. Many people think Australians are risk averse. But we are pretty reasonable. For example, consider miners. That’s pretty dangerous, right? You know, he spent three years and tens of millions of dollars trying to find lithium in the waste, but they believe there’s something there.

Therefore, it does not necessarily avoid risk. We have not applied it to new fields such as technology or software development or even medicine. So we need to apply that adventurous spirit to new areas. “

3. Passion and Purpose: Keys to Unlocking Energy for Innovation

Finding motivation, passion and energy in your work is essential to being a great innovator. The last piece of advice David gave was that if you’re doing something and you don’t enjoy it, simply don’t do it. Go to places where you can get natural energy, he said.

Energy (obtained by combining passion and purpose) provides the drive and motivation necessary to overcome the many challenges and obstacles you may face when trying out innovative ideas and solutions. It is an integral part of the creative process because it provides. Problems that challenge life.

Great innovators overcame incredible difficulties, sometimes trying the same thing 100 times, but on the 101st time they discovered something different and had a breakthrough, says David.

Importantly, he said, it’s not just one of these technologies or new innovations that will significantly change the world for the better. Rather, it will be the collective effort of all innovators driving now and into the future that will enable positive change that could profoundly change the course of human history.

The fact that all these technologies work together to allow you to do things in completely different ways is what drives me a lot, he said. So when you go through it, I think it’s very important to be willing to step out and try it. It could be starting your own business, raising capital, or just doing something different within your area of ​​expertise.

It’s not just because you’re smart. It’s actually some hard work along the way that really allows you to succeed. [with] There’s a little luck along the way… Recognize luck and go for it. I think the world is an incredible opportunity for all of us.

And finally, it’s my view to be bold, be strong, and go for it.

Professor Mary-Anne Williams is UNSW’s Michael J Crouch Chair for Innovation and Deputy Director of the UNSW AI Institute.

This article first appeared in UNSWs BusinessThink, published on April 12, 2023.

This article first appeared in UNSWs BusinessThink, published on April 12, 2023.

