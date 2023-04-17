Report: Google rushes to build new AI-powered search engine to avoid ChatGPT





Google LLC is reportedly scrambling to bring new artificial intelligence-powered features and capabilities to its search engine at a time when its flagship business faces the most serious threat in years. It is said that

The company is said to be working on an all-new AI-powered search engine. He is also looking to update existing search technology with his AI capabilities. The update is Google’s response to a proposal by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. to potentially deprecate Google Search and make Microsoft Bing the default search tool on mobile devices, The New York Times reports today. I was.

The Times said Samsung’s potential losses could cost Google more than $3 billion in lost revenue annually. As a result, the proposal reportedly caused widespread panic within Google, forcing the company to compete to keep up with the explosion of interest in technologies such as ChatGPT.

Google’s response is to update its search engine as part of a project called Magi, according to an internal email obtained by The Times. Google has about 160 employees working in sprint rooms, who are said to be adding new AI-powered features to Google Search.

Google has reportedly been in a frenzy since management first realized the importance of OpenAI LP’s ChatGPT and how it could pose challenges in search last December. It is said that there are The threat to Google’s decades-old domination of the search industry only increased in February when Microsoft Corp. announced plans to merge ChatGPT and Bing. Google CEO Sundar his Pichai responded by promising to add the new AI chat feature to his Google search soon.

New features Google is working on include new services that try to predict what users are looking for before they search as part of a more personalized experience. According to the Times, Google’s project doesn’t have a definite timetable, so it’s unclear when the feature will launch.

Other new features added to the pipeline are said to be in various stages of development. This includes a Chrome feature called Searchalong that scans her webpages that users are reading and provides contextual information. So if a user is looking for a place to stay on his Airbnb, you can ask about nearby attractions and activities. The company is also working on a chatbot that can answer software engineering questions and generate snippets of code. A second chatbot helps people search for music. The pipeline also has features such as GIFI and Tivoli Tuto. This will allow you to generate images in Google Image Search and have conversations with your chatbot in your new language.

However, it’s worth noting that many of these features aren’t entirely original. For example, image generation is already a feature of Slides, but Tivoli Tutor looks a lot like Duolingo Inc.’s learning app.

Pund-IT Inc. analyst Charles King said Google’s panic and desperation to improve its search engine highlights just how broken the ad-based search model is. I said yes. “Once upon a time, the value of a search engine was based on the quality of the results it provided, but today, the top five or ten results displayed for a given search are sponsored advertising links from some commercial entity. It could be composed, ”he says. He said.

That could lead to some improved search features that will benefit all internet users.King said Google could offer new AI-based tools that are at least as good or better than Microsoft’s. I said I would be surprised if it wasn’t.

“That said, the history of the tech industry is littered with stories of formerly unstoppable companies being undermined by more agile and advanced competitors,” said King. “Remember when Microsoft Explorer took the browser market by storm and successfully filed an antitrust challenge? Then came Google Chrome. It may be nothing more than the latest story. “

According to the Times, Google plans to announce Magi next month and add additional new features in the fall. Such timelines suggest that Magi’s details could be revealed at the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10th. Year. Magi will initially be available only in the US.

In a statement, Google declined to directly address the Times’ allegations, but Google has already been integrating AI capabilities into Google Search for years, with features such as Lens and multi-search. said that

A Google spokesperson said it did this in a responsible and informative way in order to maintain the high standards it has set for providing quality information. Not every brainstorming deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as I said before, we’re excited to bring new AI-powered features to search and more to come soon. To do.

Photo: Sarah Blocksidge Your supportive votes are important to us and help us keep our content free. One click below supports our mission of providing free content. Join the Community on YouTube Join a community that includes more than 15,000 experts #CubeAlumni, including Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon.com, Michael Dell, Founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, and Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel. please.

TheCUBE is an important partner for the industry. You really are a part of our event and we really appreciate you coming. I know people appreciate the content you create too – Andy Jassy

thank you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2023/04/16/report-google-racing-build-new-ai-powered-search-engine-stave-off-chatgpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related