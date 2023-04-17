Moving the world forward with innovation, imagination and connectivity





The “National Science and Technology Council” (“NSTC”) held the “2023 TechGiCS Forum” on March 29 under the theme of “Tech Empowerment and Global Trends”. The event provided insightful perspectives for cultivating diverse tech talent in Taiwan.

Over the past three years, the pandemic and advances in AI have changed the world significantly. In order to strengthen Taiwan’s competitiveness, NSTC invited experts from all over the world to work on “Tech Empowerment and Global Trends” at the “2023 TechGiCS Forum”. Notable speakers include Ari Horie, Founder and CEO of Women’s Startup Lab, Eunjoo Kim, her UX Design Lead for Search and Artificial Intelligence at Google HQ, and Alaina Percival, Founder of Woman Who Code and share their views on global technology trends and their achievements. The experience of becoming an innovative talent.

In his opening remarks, NSTC Deputy Minister Yi-Juang Chern noted that the world is changing rapidly. Three months ago he wouldn’t have heard of ChatGPT, but today everyone is talking about how ChatGPT brings challenges and opportunities to people. Everyone is looking for ways to cope and adapt to a changing world. Therefore, it is important to develop technical human resources. The Taiwanese government is focused on semiconductor and quantum technology, AI, space (communication satellites and his 6G), information security, precision medicine (epidemic prevention and geriatric care), zero carbon emissions, national defense, and social sustainability.

In addition, NSTC will launch “Girls in Cyber ​​Security (GiCS)” in 2021. This has become an essential foundation for cultivating female scientific research talents in Taiwan. Starting in 2022, the NSTC will expand to include women in technology-related fields and hold a series of “TechGiCS workshops.” At the “2023 TechGiCS Forum”, the organizer invites her three opinion leaders to discuss the diversity of scientific research talents, attract more talents to join the technology industry, and contribute to the future of mankind I aimed to

Respond to change with the power to create, imagine, and connect

Yuri Horie, who is committed to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, gave a lecture on “How to be Successful with Entrepreneurship”. She pointed out that technological advances have an impact in driving social change. We should think about what we can do to stand firm or contribute to the evolution of technology. Entrepreneurship is definitely a good choice for dealing with change. Yuri Horie shared her experience and encouraged everyone to have an entrepreneurial spirit, be brave and break boundaries, pursue their dreams and make a difference.

The second speaker, Eunjoo Kim, UX Design Lead for Search and Artificial Intelligence at Google headquarters, elaborated on her perspective on how design and technology can empower people. bottom. She pointed out that design can help solve complex problems, create emotional connections, and change people’s behavior.Combining design and technology creates a more inclusive and accessible future. can. Eunjoo Kim believes that diversity and inclusion are essential in design and technology, and that everyone should work together to create a better future.

Woman Who Code founder Alaina Percival shared her perspective on creating an inclusive and diverse tech community. She said everyone can participate and contribute to the tech industry, regardless of background or gender. Alaina Percival also shares her experience in founding the Woman Who Code, a global non-profit organization that empowers women in tech, and how she creates an inclusive environment that supports women in tech. I also shared about Taka.

Be open-minded and embrace limitless possibilities

During the panel, Chia-Yo Kuo, president of the Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association, emphasized the importance of communication and connection in the context of diverse technical talent. Chia-Yo Kuo spoke about his experiences in Africa. In Africa, I saw many non-profit organizations using social media his platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to communicate with refugees from different countries.

Cindianne Lin, co-founder and general manager of Lydsec Digital Technology, shared her experience and offered advice to women who want to excel in technology. Xindian Lin emphasized the importance of opening her heart and not limiting herself. Cindianne Lin has no background in computer engineering, but is open to integrating resources around her and working with individuals with technical expertise.

Throughout the event, it became clear that technology is evolving rapidly and that women are becoming more important in technology. Taiwan should learn from international experience and integrate domestic resources to create a better environment for developing technical talent. This will further develop women leaders in technology and become a key driver of the country’s innovation and competitiveness in the global market.

