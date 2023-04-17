Quantexa expands partnership with Google Cloud





LONDON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, the global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors, has made its Decision Intelligence platform and solutions available globally on Google Cloud Marketplace announced that it is now possible. Global enterprise customers can easily trust their data to make faster, more informed decisions to protect, optimize and grow their business.

The Quantexas Decision Intelligence Platform helps banking, insurance, telecommunications, and public sector organizations connect data across siled systems, create context, visualize complex relationships, and deliver accurate operational insights. Provides the ability to make decisions. The result is a single view of data that becomes a trusted, reusable resource across your organization. The following Quantexa Decision Intelligence solutions are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace:

Data Management: Build a trusted data foundation to maximize the value from your data. Customer Intelligence: Build a 360-degree view of your customer to accelerate your growth and enhance your CX. Know Your Customer (KYC): Leverage a rich single-client view for better automation. Financial Crime: Powering Faster, More Accurate Surveillance and Investigations. Fraud and Security: Detect and investigate hidden fraud risks faster. Risk: Make more accurate lending decisions with improved risk management and resilience.

Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy for businesses to find, deploy, and manage applications in the cloud, allowing them to scale operations, reduce costs, and streamline infrastructure while maintaining security, reliability, and industry standards. Ensure compliance. Through Google Cloud Marketplace’s global reach, resellers and system integrators can use his Quantexa to better package their products and support commercial and administrative efforts to deliver better customer outcomes. increase.

Organizations choose Quantexa to build efficiency and business resilience through confident decision-making. By integrating the Quantexas DI Platform into their own private cloud environment, customers will now be able to capture performance metrics directly, capturing and connecting data for enhanced project insights at every stage of their cloud journey. you will be able to unleash.

We are excited to expand our relationship with Google Cloud and integrate the scalability and performance of our Decision Intelligence Platform with Google Cloud’s powerful Marketplace. Participating in the Google Cloud Marketplace will enable Quantexa to collaborate more effectively with our mutual customers and partners to deliver greater value through packaged evaluations, workshops, proofs of concept, and more, and deliver worldwide You can support your customers wherever you are in Journey to the cloud.

Maintaining cloud security throughout the application lifecycle is a top business priority for organizations. By making the Quantexas Decision Intelligence Platform available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can rapidly deploy technology that generates data-driven insights to drive better business decisions.

As an added benefit, customers will also benefit from simplified monthly billing and the fact that their spending on Quantexas Decision Intelligence solutions will count towards their committed spending on Google Cloud. News of this partnership expansion comes just two years after Quantexa won his Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Financial Services.

Learn more about how the Google Cloud and Quantexa partnership is helping banking, financial services, insurance, and public sector organizations drive mission-critical decision-making.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company that pioneers decision intelligence, enabling organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. The Quantexas Decision Intelligence Platform leverages the latest advances in big data and AI to provide a contextual and connected view of internal and external data in one place, helping to identify hidden risks and new opportunities. reveal. Solve key challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud and security across the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform delivers over 90% more accuracy than traditional approaches, solves analytical models 60x faster, and improves operational performance. Founded in 2016, his Quantexa now has over 650 employees and thousands of users, handling billions of transactions and data points worldwide. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Malaga, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney and the UAE. For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media inquiries:

C: Adam Jaffe, Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing

Phone: +1 609 502 6889

E: adamjaffe@quantexa.com

again

RapidResponse@quantexa.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/16/2647522/0/en/Quantexa-Expands-Partnership-with-Google-Cloud-by-Announcing-Availability-on-Google-Cloud-Marketplace.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related