Tech Shutout Secures Pit Series 3-0 – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Pittsburgh Georgia Tech softball (23-20, 6-12 ACC) shut out Pitt (19-19, 3-11 ACC) to win the series 3-0 at Baltavedian Field on Sunday. Senior hurler Blake Nelemann (9-8) threw his 10th shutout and second shutout of the season to spearhead the series winners in the circle, with his 3-run blast off the jacket’s bat in the sixth. to secure his third series in White and Gold. win the year.

In the Tex’s sixth shutout of the season, Nelemann gave up just six hits along with three strikeouts in seven innings for his ninth win of the year and the 45th of his career. Along the way, the Marietta, Georgia native has pitched six complete games this season, appearing in her 33 games in her career.

In the dish, junior shortstop Jin Sileo broke the stalemate with his first home run of the season and fifth of his career in the sixth inning.

Posting an efficient 2-4 record, senior catcher Emma Kauff is the third-most RBI double in program history and has 47 doubles to date.

Also, sophomore center fielder Ella Edgemon and junior right fielder Sarah Beth Allen have rounded up the days they can serve. Edgemon went perfect 2-2, but Allen drove the rest of the run with his fifth double of the year.

On defense, junior third baseman Mallory Black and freshman left fielder Paige Bukadinovich added their own pair to the weekend’s diving catch tally.

Georgia Tech vs. Pitt Apr 16, 2023 (Brady McBride)

how it happened

In the pitcher’s duel, both teams remained scoreless until Sileo led off the top of the sixth with a solo shot. Soon after, Kauff roped in her historic RBI double, followed by Allen to give Georgia Tech a three-run advantage. Nelemann continued to deal with the remaining six outs, securing a shutout for the 3–0 Yellow Jackets victory and Tech’s third conference series victory of the season.

game notes

Georgia Tech won the ACC Series for the third time, pitting them in two of their three games. The shutout was Yellow’s sixth for his Jackets of the season. Nelemann had his sixth complete game of the year and his second shutout of the spring. Marietta, GA. Third possession in program history in career doubles, 47 so far. Both Kauf (2-4) and Edgemon (2-2) had multiple hits. Her career. also picked up an RBI and went slugging with his fifth double of the year.

next

Georgia Tech will head home for two midweek matchups starting with Georgia State (16-27, 5-10 SBC) at Mewborn Field at 6pm Tuesday. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Instagram (@GaTechSoftball), Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (GeorgiaTech Softball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

