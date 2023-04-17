Google could lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: NYT





(Bloomberg) — Microsoft’s Bing could replace Alphabet’s Google as the default search service for Samsung Electronics devices, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Suwon-based Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone maker, is considering the switch, jeopardizing about $3 billion in Google’s annual revenue, the report says. Bings’ threat to Google’s search dominance has become more credible in recent months with the addition of OpenAIs technology that provides ChatGPT-like responses to user queries.

According to IDC data, Samsung will ship 261 million smartphones in 2022, all with Google’s Android software. The South Korean company has long-standing partnerships with both Microsoft and Google, and its devices come preloaded with libraries of both apps and services, including OneDrive and Google Maps. According to reports, negotiations are still ongoing and Samsung may decide to keep Google as its default provider.

Google is working on several projects to update and update its search service to avoid losing ground. That includes adding artificial intelligence capabilities to existing products under a project called Magi, which more than 160 people are working on, The Times reported.

Google spokeswoman Lara Levin said in a statement that Google is excited to bring new AI-powered features to search and will announce more details in the coming days. A Google representative declined to comment on the company’s negotiations with Samsung. A Samsung representative declined to comment.

During the deal between Samsung and Apple Inc., which is valued at about $20 billion in annual revenue, the Mountain View, Calif.-based search provider has invested in the U.S. and many other countries, according to a Times report. It dominates the market share of mobile devices in the country. world.

The large language model behind ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot feature is nothing new to Google. The company has been using his LLM to predict user query intent, Google’s chief business officer said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February. Google is also rolling out its own chatbot search assistant, Bard, but at a very cautious pace.

Read more: Google opens Bard AI chatbot, races to catch up with OpenAI

――With the cooperation of Kim So Hee.

(Updates with additional context and company comments)

