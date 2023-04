Google’s CEO warns against rushing to deploy AI without oversight

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview broadcast Sunday that the push to adopt artificial intelligence technology must be well regulated to avoid potential harmful effects. said.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, when asked why he stays up late on AI, Pichai said there is an urgent need to develop and deploy AI in a useful way, but at the same time, it can be disastrous if it is done wrong. said it could be harmful to

Based in Mountain View, California, Google has led the development and implementation of AI across its services. While software like Google Lens and Google Photos rely on the company’s image recognition system, his Google Assistant benefits from Google’s years of research in natural language processing. Still, while the pace of technology deployment has been carefully measured and deliberately done, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has started the race to advance AI tools at a much faster clip.

Pichai says we still don’t have all the answers, and technology is advancing rapidly. So does it get me to sleep at night? absolutely.

Catching up in the generative AI race

Google is now infusing its products with generative AI software that can create text, images, music and even videos based on user prompts. ChatGPT and another of his OpenAI products, Dall-E, have demonstrated the potential of the technology, with countless companies from Silicon Valley to China’s Internet leader joining him in presenting their own products. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has urged global tech companies to work together to develop standards and appropriate guardrails, warning that slowing development will only benefit China.

Despite the industry’s sense of urgency, Pichai cautioned against companies getting caught up in competitive dynamics. And he sees lessons in OpenAI’s more direct approach and his ChatGPT debut experience.

One of the things they pointed out is that they don’t want to expose such powerful technology because they don’t have time to adapt to society. I think that’s a reasonable point of view. I think there are responsible people trying to figure out how to approach this technology, and so are we.

Among the risks of generative AI that Pichai highlighted are so-called deepfake videos, where individuals may be saying things they didn’t actually say. Such pitfalls point to the need for regulation, Pichai said.

He said there must be consequences to creating deepfake videos that harm society. Anyone who has dealt with AI for a while recognizes that this is something very different, very profound, and requires social regulation to figure out how to adapt.

Published April 17, 2023

