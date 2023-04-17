Infosys: What’s Behind an Iconic Tech Giant That Holds Talent and Drives Growth – BusinessToday





In a harsh world where the best tech talent is a rare gem, Infosys has found two approaches to employee retention: holistic rewards and deep engagement. By offering direct rewards, long-term payouts, and career development programs, IT Pioneers ensure employees are well-compensated and constantly upskilled for the jobs of the future.

Our employee-first culture consistently improves the employee experience and drives sustained superior performance. This ultimately serves as a competitive advantage in an industry where services are easily replicated, says Shaji Mathew, who is Infosys’ group head of talent development. 1 million rupees for Q3 2023. Mathew has been in this role since 2015 before retiring in March, succeeding Krish Shankar.

At the heart of Infosys is the philosophy of elevating employees to more than just team members. For this global tech giant, it’s not just business operations, it’s a peerless workplace that fosters connection, collaboration, celebration, care and culture, his five essential elements that make up an employee engagement framework called the 5Cs. creating an environment. These and other measures have enabled Infosys to emerge as one of the top companies in his BT-Taggd’s Best Places to Work in India this year ranking.

Investing in people’s futures is a top priority. Through bridge programs and various reskilling initiatives, employees are encouraged to explore new career paths within the company. By identifying emerging trends and investing in training and skills, Infosys is constantly preparing its employees for the jobs of the future, he says. We are partnering with institutions such as Trinity College and the Rhode Island School of Design to create new programs to prepare employees for the digital work of the future. An in-house developed digital learning platform, Lex offers an extensive library of over 15,000 courses curated specifically for use on mobile his devices. More than 330,000 employees now use Lex for their daily learning activities, spending an average of 35 minutes a day, adds Mathew. The platform was repurposed and made available to his over half a million college students in India via the InfyTQ app.

Infosys also offers industry-recognized, personalized leadership development programs that include executive coaching, mentoring, and partnerships with Ivy League institutions.

It’s all about putting your employees first. The company prioritizes employee well-being by implementing a responsive workplace model. In this context, the 41-year-old company has conceptualized its Health Assessment and Lifestyle Enhancement Plan, a focused program to ensure the health of its employees and their families.

Infosys also set up various listening posts to keep employees engaged. From Employee Pulse to Manager Connect, Skip-levels and Leadership Connects, the company knows the pulse of its multigenerational workforce. By conducting employee satisfaction and culture surveys, you can stay abreast of new employee needs. With the rise of the hybrid workplace, Infosys has also evolved its new-age engagement practices. This includes connecting an employee one-on-one with her, a team with a manager, or a leader as appropriate.

Employees always want to work where their careers grow over the long term, especially in terms of learning and upskilling. They value employers who engage with them, connect with them, and reward them fairly. According to Matthew, the aspect of meaningful engagement and connection is becoming more relevant today as employees embrace hybrid and remote work.

Infosys helps employees balance personal and professional commitments by offering flexible work options and sabbatical leave. Women make up nearly 40% of her workforce as a result of her female-centric initiatives, boasting one of the most impressive gender ratios in the industry. Starting with the Campus Connect program for engineering graduates, we have developed a comprehensive approach to supporting women throughout their careers. With a focus on providing support to mothers, we provide quality developmental interventions to help women develop leadership skills in technology and management. In addition, gender awareness workshops for leaders will be held to make them allies and sponsors of women. We have also developed a comprehensive program to help women return to work after parental leave. With the Restart with Infosys initiative, she has already hired over 300 women, providing skills development, mentoring and live project experience to help prepare them for a successful comeback.

We have also launched an internship program for people with disabilities and are committed to the principles of the United Nations LGBTI Business Charter.

By embracing diversity and promoting flexibility, Infosys has been able to provide an empowering and supportive workplace that retains talent and fosters innovation.

