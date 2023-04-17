US tax cuts attract European cleantech firms as EU lags behind





LONDON (AP) Norwegian start-up Freyr is the first to manufacture batteries to power electric vehicles and store clean energy in a remote town near the Arctic Circle. next? suburb of Atlanta.

That’s because the new U.S. Clean Energy Act offers generous tax credits of up to 40% of costs, which is a huge incentive to produce in the U.S., says CEO Tom. Einar Jensen said.

Across Europe, companies looking to invest in the green energy boom producing everything from solar panels to windmills to EV batteries are making similar calculations, in response to a piecemeal response by European Union leaders. , weighs the $375 billion in benefits to renewable industries from the US Inflation Reduction Act. We’ve been scrambling to patch it together for months.

The legislation aims to begin the US transition away from climate-causing fossil fuels with tax credits and rebates in favor of clean technology made in North America.

The EU was caught off guard when it was enacted in August. As the United States moves to overtake the bloc of 27 countries in a global effort to reduce its carbon footprint, EU leaders resent rules favoring North American products, threatens to siphon off green investments from Create subsidy competition with Europe.

The EU administration has a plan aimed at having at least 40% of clean technology produced in Europe by 2030 and limiting the amount of strategic raw materials from a single third country such as China to 65%. I corresponded. It has also begun negotiations with President Joe Biden on making European minerals for EV battery manufacturing eligible for US tax credits.

Management are just looking for the biggest money they can get to boost their business and welcome the simplicity of the US program. Some complain that Europe is in danger of falling behind in the transition to green energy, especially as the auto industry moves to EVs.

The U.S. is catching up thanks to inflation-cutting laws, but Europe is falling further behind, Thomas Schmoll, Volkswagen’s board member who oversees technology, posted on LinkedIn. Attractive to , Europe risks losing the race for billions of investments to be determined in the coming months and years.

Volkswagen announced last month that its new PowerCo battery business will build its first EV battery cell gigafactory outside of Europe in St. Thomas, Ontario, following two other plants under construction in Germany and Spain. . The Canadian factory, which is set to open in 2027, is expected to benefit from the IRA due to provisions for the United States’ neighbors and free-trade partners Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the German auto giant has reportedly put a decision on a battery plant in Eastern Europe on hold pending further information on the EU’s plans. Volkswagen did not respond to a request for comment.

Sweden Northvolt, another Scandinavian battery startup, was poised to build a third gigafactory in northern Germany. US law has forced the company into a moratorium and is reviewing new EU proposals before deciding where to locate its facilities next month.

The EU will tightly control state aid to businesses to avoid distorting competition in the bloc single market, where some countries like Germany and France are much larger and richer than others. However, in order to compete with the United States, the EU should relax these restrictions on clean industries and take a radical view from Brussels’ longstanding view that governments should take a non-interfering approach to free markets. showed significant changes.

European business leaders say US incentives could upend global ways of producing technology.

We used to make cars in America, but sometimes the engine and other parts come from Europe. The IRA has cast doubt on the model because manufacturing has to take place in the United States, said Luisa Santos, deputy director of the Brussels-based lobby group BusinessEurope.

We may be closer, but she warned that without global supply lines, the cost would be much higher. Will consumers be willing to pay?

Italian energy giant Enel gave credit to the IRA in November when it announced plans to build a large solar panel factory in the United States.

Enels’ factory will initially be able to mass produce 3 gigawatts of solar panels and cells, with plans to eventually expand to 6 gigawatts. The plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Not only in Europe. Asian companies also want to be part of the IRA.

South Korean tech giant LG last month announced plans to build a $5.5 billion battery manufacturing complex in Arizona. This was the largest single investment in a stand-alone battery manufacturing facility in North America to date.

By establishing manufacturing in the U.S., LG aims to meet the rapidly growing need for locally-manufactured batteries in the context of the IRA, the company said.

The plant will start producing batteries for electric vehicles by 2025, and batteries for energy storage systems a year later.

Freyr has grown from its first battery gigafactory in Mo i Rana, northern Norway, to its second battery gigafactory in Coweta County, Georgia, with a cost of $1.7 billion each.

At the opening of the Moirana pilot plant, CEO Jensen said it was important for customers and supply chain partners to produce batteries on both sides of the Atlantic.

In an interview, he said the IRA offers tax credits of up to $45 on the typical manufacturing cost of a battery ($110 to $115 per kilowatt hour).

The IRA has so stoked demand for stand-alone energy storage systems, like Frey’s building large banks of batteries that utility companies use to store renewable-generated electricity. The company has pushed the U.S. completion date forward by a year to 2025, Jensen said.

Freya is now trying to figure out how to do that even faster, Jensen said, because customers are demanding locally produced batteries, which gives them their own incentives.

Of course, it increases the demand for our products, he said.

