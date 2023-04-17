Asda and Wayve start piloting UK’s largest self-driving grocery delivery





Asda partners with self-driving car technology start-up Wayve to deliver groceries to customers using self-driving cars Customers at London’s Park Royal Superstore order groceries via self-driving cars will be the first customer to be delivered to an area of ​​72,000 homes in London, making it the largest trial in the UK.

Starting today, Asda customers can have their purchases delivered by Wayve’s self-driving vehicles in the UK’s largest self-driving home trial of groceries. His over 170,000 resident catchment across her 72,000 homes in London.

Wayve’s self-driving vehicles will join Asda’s existing online delivery operations at the Park Royal superstore in west London, with the ability to drive themselves to customers’ homes.

Asda Park Royal customers can place orders for next day delivery online as usual. Choose from our full range of online products and choose a delivery slot that suits you. The only difference is that you can randomly choose to have your order delivered to you. -Driving vehicle.

During the 12-month trial period, both Asda’s colleague and supervising Wayve safety driver will accompany the vehicle at the time of delivery. Asda employees load and unload the groceries at customers’ homes, while self-driving vehicles deliver the groceries from the store to the door.

Asda is the UK’s second largest online supermarket, representing over 20% of the market and delivering over 800,000 orders each week. This is the first attempt in the UK to directly launch commercial operations without deviating from the operation of the store’s online delivery process. The trial will allow Wayves’ self-driving technology to be seamlessly integrated into his Asdas’ daily operations.

The Wayves AV2.0 solution uses machine learning to train AI software to learn from experience how to drive in any environment. This enables AV technology that is not geofenced with highly detailed maps and pre-defined routes to drive autonomously anywhere in the urban area, even where you have never been before.

The system is designed to constantly monitor the road, identify potential hazards and make the safest decisions possible.

Using this technology, which can be driven anywhere within a designated area, Asda will be able to reach PARK ROYAL customers from the first day of the trial.

The launch follows a two-year partnership between the retail giant and a self-driving car technology start-up aimed at leading the development of self-driving car solutions for the grocery market.

Simon Gregg, Asda’s vice president of e-commerce, said: We believe autonomous technology represents an exciting opportunity to shape the future of shipping, not just in our PARKROYAL stores, but across our operations nationwide.

Through our partnership with Wayve, we are piloting this technology to understand how it can help busy store operations, while providing Asda customers with a unique and reliable way to deliver all kinds of products to their door. We are adding high and efficient options.

Wayve co-founder and CEO Alex Kendall said: This trial demonstrates how autonomy can meet the needs of fleet owners. We started developing AV technology over 5 years before him. It is incredible that it is now providing real value as part of Asdas’ day-to-day operations.

We love working with Asda to build the foundation for the autonomous grocery delivery of the future. Such trials accelerate the path to deployment. We ensure companies like Asda are ready to deploy AV at scale, while providing the learnings they need to bring the benefits of AV technology to their customers faster.

This automated grocery delivery trial is the latest development in the partnership between Asda and Wayves, which began in 2021. The Park Royal store is the first store to benefit from the technology, but an extended trial will allow Wayve to offer automated delivery at additional Asda locations. to other regions.

