Velentium Launches Cybersecurity Course for Medical Device Developers





Velentium, an engineering company specializing in the design and manufacture of active therapeutic and diagnostic medical devices, has launched three online cybersecurity courses designed for medical device developers and executives.

These trainings cover areas such as new FDA and regulatory guidance, secure product lifecycle management, device security and design, vulnerability assessment, secure development and manufacturing, cybersecurity testing and documentation, and post-market surveillance of medical devices. It addresses many of the factors that affect the industry.

Velentium’s new course is based on the engineering textbook on medical device cybersecurity for engineers and manufacturers and is taught by one of its principal authors, Christopher Gates. For over 50 years, Christopher Gates has developed and protected medical devices for industry-leading manufacturers. He frequently works with regulatory bodies and standards bodies to define and codify the tools, techniques and processes that enable the creation of safe medical devices.

Gates, director of product security at Velentium, said: All device submissions must have a cybersecurity plan in order to be considered for approval, and designers are kept up to date with all the latest FDA guidelines, security, design, development, manufacturing, and post-market surveillance. maintaining is essential. After identifying gaps in many of the available training, we designed these embedded cybersecurity courses for medical device designers. Rather than focusing solely on IT and network cybersecurity, we wanted to provide training on securing the design of the devices themselves. Embedded cybersecurity professionals are in high demand. Our goal is for all participants to have the tools to help close skill gaps, increase approved submissions, and reduce recalls.

Velentium and Gates have created three separate trainings.

A 60-hour masterclass that includes the Mastering Embedded Cybersecurity certification exam. This course teaches and certifies competence in embedded cybersecurity. This is an 8 hour course with no exams. This state-of-the-art presentation series provides individual contributors and project managers with the latest in secure product development. His two-hour executive briefing for key leaders and top decision makers in the medical device space.

Master built-in cybersecurity

Mastering Embedded Cybersecurity is a 60-hour remote learning course in medical device cybersecurity. This course teaches and certifies embedded cybersecurity competencies and includes assessments required for certification and continuing education for annual recertification. Upon completion of the masterclass, participants receive 12 months of access to the full set of training videos and course content, as well as 12 months of virtual office hours for live Q&A with the instructor (Updated when enrolled in Continuing Education). As lifetime access to her dedicated Slack workspace where attendees and alumni can post and answer questions, read breaking news, and network with peers in the embedded cybersecurity community.

This masterclass is designed for students and technical professionals such as hardware engineers, system engineers, technical managers and directors, software engineers and developers, mobile and cloud engineers and developers, firmware engineers and developers. This course is available on demand and is designed to be completed at your own pace. Upon successful completion of the program, you will be awarded a professional certification.

The base cost of the masterclass is $7,995 per person for the first year, with an option of $1,495 per year for continuing education to maintain your certification.

Cybersecurity built into everyone

Embedded Cybersecurity for Everyone is an 8-hour remote learning course on medical device cybersecurity. This course presents high-level topics in secure product development to set product security expectations, protect business models, and improve market position, helping managers and teams learn cybersecurity best practices. Allows you to drive integration into your company’s current operations. Upon completion of this course, participants will have 12 months of access to the full set of training videos and course content, and 12 months of virtual office hours for live Q&A with instructors (with enrollment in Continuing Education). updated). As lifetime access to her dedicated Slack workspace where attendees and alumni can post and answer questions, read breaking news, and network with peers in the embedded cybersecurity community.

Embedded Cybersecurity for Everyone is designed to give non-technical personnel a basic level of awareness and general knowledge of medical device cybersecurity. This course is designed for non-technical personnel in a variety of roles working in senior her leaders, project and program managers, regulators, quality personnel, and medical device design, development, and manufacturing sectors.

The baseline cost for the course is $995, with volume discounts available. This course is available on demand and is designed to be completed at your own pace. Upon successful completion of the program, you will be awarded a professional certification.

Alert

Alert is a two-hour cutting-edge executive briefing series on medical device cybersecurity. Alert is designed for senior executives, board members, executives, officers, and directors to bring a base-level awareness and general knowledge of medical device cybersecurity.

Alert presents high-level topics in secure product development to protect your business model, improve your market position, and integrate embedded cybersecurity best practices into your current operations. Upon completion of this course, participants will have one month of access to the full set of training videos and course content, three months of access to virtual office hours for live Q&A with instructors, and a dedicated will get lifetime access to his Slack workspace. Graduates can post and answer questions, read breaking news, and network with peers in her embedded cybersecurity community.

The Executive Briefing costs $4,995 for up to 12 participants.

After completing either course, participants purchase additional modules to cover important updates and changes, including platform and technology changes, regulatory changes, new resources available, and changes in the threat landscape Opportunities also come from time to time.

