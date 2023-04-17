Google’s AI search engine ‘anticipates user needs’





When it comes to AI, Google seems to have stopped panicking and started picking up the pace.

According to a new report in The New York Times (opens in new tab), the company is working on a new AI-enhanced search engine codenamed Magi. This new search experience will reportedly offer a “much more personalized experience” than what you can get with Google Search today, and attempt to “anticipate your users’ needs.”

The report claims the project is still in its early stages, but potential features include a conversational approach to search (like ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot that launched the recent AI race). Think about it) and the engine learns from your previous searches to serve you better. Here are the future results. In practice, the Service may provide users with a pre-selected list of items they wish to purchase or topics they wish to explore. Also, like ChatGPT, Magi could potentially be coded at the user’s request.

According to the report, Google will roll out the feature to a limited number of users, starting with 1 million and gradually increasing to 30 million by the end of the year. It’s only available in the US, according to the news agency, and could roll out in May, with more features coming this fall.

A Google spokesperson told the NYT that the company is “thrilled to bring new AI-powered capabilities to search and will announce more details soon.”

Other AI-enhanced products Google may launch include AI-generated images in Google Image search results, helping users learn new languages ​​through conversations with chatbots, and chat Have your bot provide more context to the web page the user is currently viewing. A list of activities near your Airbnb rental.

Google’s new commitment to AI products and services comes after Microsoft integrated ChatGPT into search engine Bing, and Samsung recently announced it was considering making Bing the default search provider on smartphones. Did. Google launched its own AI chatbot Bard in his March for a limited number of users, but has yet to integrate it with Google Search.

The fact that Google is working to power search with AI is no secret. In a recent interview, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that Google was working to add generative AI to search, but didn’t reveal a launch timeline.

