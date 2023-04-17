SpaceXs Starship Rocket Preparing for Launch: Live Update





Elon Musks’ silvery vision to send mankind to the Moon and Mars stands next to a 480-foot launch tower in the south corner of Texas. A new SpaceX rocket called Starship is more powerful than any vehicle that has ever traveled to space.

On Monday morning, SpaceX will launch its Starship prototype into space for the first time.

During an audio discussion with Twitter users on Sunday night, Musk said he desperately wants the rocket to actually launch.

Here’s what you need to know about flights.

When is Starship launching and how can I watch it?

The Starship and the super-heavy booster that will carry it into orbit are scheduled to load propellant early Monday morning at the SpaceX test site in Texas, just outside the city of Brownsville. It’s near the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX is scheduled to fly at 9:00 AM ET, and could launch any time between then and 10:30 AM.

SpaceX said it will start a livestream on its YouTube channel 45 minutes before the rocket is ready to take off. Or you can watch it in the video player embedded above.

If something goes wrong and SpaceX doesn’t launch on Monday, we’ll keep trying throughout the week. It looked cloudy at the launch site Sunday afternoon, but SpaceX said the weather looks pretty good tomorrow morning, but the wind he’s wary of shears.

However, Musk has expressed low hopes for Monday’s launch, suggesting it will likely be canceled for technical reasons.

He said he planned to be very cautious about this launch, so there’s a good chance it will be postponed.

What is Starship?

At 394 feet tall, it’s the tallest rocket ever built, nearly 90 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal.

It also has the most engines of any Rocket Booster. The Super Heavy, the lower section that launches the Starship’s upper vehicle into orbit, has 33 SpaceX’s powerful Raptor engines protruding from the bottom. They are capable of producing his 16 million pounds of thrust at full throttle, far surpassing the Saturn V that carried the Apollo astronauts to the moon.

Starship is designed to be completely reusable. The super-heavy booster lands just like SpaceX’s smaller Falcon 9 rocket. The Starship can circle the atmosphere like a Sky-her diver and return from space before pivoting into a vertical position for landing.

Why SpaceX is developing Starship

SpaceX’s current Falcon 9 rocket is the most frequently launched rocket in the world. In 2023 he will launch into space 24 times, most recently on Friday night.

Starship is the next step. It can carry much more cargo and more people than the Falcon 9. And because it’s completely reusable, the Starship can significantly reduce the cost of launching payloads into orbit.

NASA is paying SpaceX to build a version of the vehicle to carry astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon for the Artemis III and IV missions a decade later. It’s also central to Musk’s vision of sending people to Mars.

What happens during flight?

On Monday’s test flight, Starship will depart from Texas and land in waters off the coast of Hawaii, circling part of the globe.

Ultimately, SpaceX hopes to land both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship orbital vehicle on a regular basis and reuse them for future launches. But the spacecraft for Monday’s flight crashes into the ocean and sinks. These are intended as first tests of the vehicle, and the data allows engineers to fix and improve what doesn’t work.

Musk said Sunday night that the main goal of the flight is to get the rocket far enough away from the launch site.

Don’t blow up the launch pad, he said.

About eight minutes after launch on Monday, the Super Heavy booster will splash into the Gulf of Mexico. Starship vehicles fly higher into space, reaching altitudes of about 150 miles and circling the Earth before re-entering the atmosphere. If it survives re-entry about 90 minutes after launch, it will splash into the Pacific Ocean about 62 miles north of Kauai.

But with Starship’s all-new system, the SpaceX founders acknowledged the difficulty of meeting all flight targets.

According to Musk, there are countless possibilities for the rocket to fail. I could go on for hours.

