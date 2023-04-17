Sundar Pichai said Google AI models developed unexpected skills





Concern about AI developing skills independently of programmers’ wishes has long fascinated scientists, ethicists, and science fiction writers. Recent interviews with Google executives may reinforce these concerns.

In an April 16 interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, James Manyika, Google’s SVP of technology and social, said one company’s AI systems weren’t trained to understand language. So we talked about how I learned Bengali. He found there was very little prompting in Bengali, so he was able to translate everything in Bengali, he said.

Pichai confirmed that there is still something that surprises experts about how AI systems learn and behave. There is an aspect of this that all of us in this space call the black box. you don’t fully understand And you don’t quite understand why I said this. The CEO said the company has some ideas as to why this is the case, but more research is needed to fully understand how it works.

When CBS’s Scott Pelley asked why developers would expose a system they didn’t fully understand, Pichai replied:

Google Solves AI Hallucination Problem

AI development also has obvious flaws that lead to fake news, deep fakes, weaponization, and sometimes confidence in what the industry calls hallucinations.

Asked if Google’s bard sees many hallucinations, Pichai replied, “Yes, as expected.” No one in this field has yet solved the problem of hallucinations. All models have problems. The solution, Pichai said, is to develop a more robust safety layer before building a more capable model.

Pichai has long advocated broad global regulation of AI. Other tech leaders, including Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have called for a pause in the development of more powerful models. Chinese lawmakers have already enacted new rules, while the regulatory process is still in its early stages in Europe and the US.

