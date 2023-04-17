Gen Z and millennials are more embracing digital experiences





good morning.

We all know that the pandemic has given a huge boost to digital media consumption. What is less well known is that the very nature of media consumption has changed, not just in terms of entertainment, but the extent to which it offers real meaning and fulfillment. A new report released this morning from Arbanas.Deloitte (sponsor of this newsletter) shows the scale of change, especially among young people.Some highlights:

50% of US Gen Z and Millennial consumers (ages 14-40) agree with the following statement: same.

48% of Gen Z and millennial consumers say they spend more time interacting with others on social media than in the physical world.

Watching TV shows and movies remains the most enjoyable activity for most people (55%) over the age of 41, but not for younger consumers. (19%), User Generated Content (19%) and Music (16%).

Younger consumers say they feel most connected to a community of people when playing video games (19%) or watching user-generated content (27%).

And for anyone looking to build a digital media subscription business, there’s another surprising generational divide. 88% of consumers have paid for their videohis subscriptions, but half of them (44%) have canceled their subscriptions in the last six months. It is much more common among Gen Z (57%) and Millennials (62%) than Gen X (43%) and Boomers (24%).

You can read the full Deloitte survey this morning here.

Separately, if you’re wondering if ChatGPT can improve worker productivity, read this article by Fortunes Steve Mollman. About people who have already used this tool to help keep multiple jobs down.

More news below.

top News

Farewell to Bed Bath & Beyond

Engaged couples using the online platform Zola to create their wedding registrations have removed Bed Bath & Beyond products from their wish lists. Chief Executive Officer Sue Gove said she is taking the necessary steps to ensure the longevity of the business.bloomberg

Dark side of AI

Advances in generative AI technology could exacerbate the problem of non-consensual deepfake porn. Some AI models, such as DALL-E and Midjourney, already filter out explicit content from the data they use, and social media companies want to better protect their platforms from harmful material like deepfakes. measures are being taken. Associated Press

water inequality

A new study published in Nature Sustainability reveals that wealthy households in big cities often cause water crises. Researchers have found that wealthy people use more water than others, mostly for non-essential activities. During drought-related restrictions, low-income households were left without enough water to meet their basic needs.luck

around the water cooler

Americans Are Entering an Age of Quiet Ambition: No Longer Seeking Outcomes for Outcomes’ by Alicia Adamczyk

China’s reopening shows Gen Z ready to splurge after prostrating: They don’t see life as a matter of ruthless survival

BabyAGI is taking Silicon Valley by storm. should we be scared?Jeremy Khan

Elon Musk Agrees to Let AI Hit People Like Asteroids, Says He Used Obama Meetings to Prompt Regulation by Steve Mollman

The Life of a 24-Year-Old Adventure Nanny Earning $70,000+ by Trey Williams

