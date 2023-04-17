$15 million for AI-powered innovative medical documentation technology





The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved 15 million venture debt loans to support growth-stage healthtech startup Smart Reporting. The Munich-based company has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical documentation technology that enables the efficient collection, structuring and processing of clinical data, his Smart Reporting said in a press release. says.

Voice-controlled, AI-supported diagnostic software for radiology, pathology, and other clinical disciplines can make a decisive contribution to the digitization of healthcare. With this new capital, Smart Reporting plans to expand its leading technology position, open new markets and further expand its software and data business.

Reduce fraud and error concerns with Klippa’s smart document processing software

Whether it involves passports, invoices, or other types of documents, organizing documents and making these processes “future-proof” can be a daunting task. .

technology

Fully evaluable and machine-readable results can be generated using Smart Reporting technology. The results are already used in radiology and pathology to reduce time to diagnosis, improve diagnostic quality, automate manual processes, and facilitate communication with referring physicians, thereby optimizing patient care. helps.

Previously, doctors spent up to 40% of their working hours on paperwork. Only 3% of the data collected at the hospital can later be evaluated for other purposes such as medical research, he said. Smart Reporting technology has already been integrated by leading medical device manufacturers such as Siemens.

Its centerpiece is a language-controlled guideline-based documentation tool integrated into the medical workflow. Support radiologists and pathologists in real-time during medical examinations using AI, automated image analysis, and high-quality machine-readable data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/selected/15-million-for-innovative-ai-supported-medical-documentation-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related