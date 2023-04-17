2U CEO Department of Education Regulations on Revenue Share





The response below follows the publication of an article we wrote about the exposure draft. For that part, he won’t get off either way to support or oppose existing Department of Education rules that allow for revenue-sharing agreements between universities and businesses. CEO of 2U, now the parent company of edX. , Chip Paucek, asked for space to respond.

The issue is complex, and indeed we each have different perspectives on how commercial companies work with institutions. We wanted to create an opportunity for Chip to make a statement. I appreciate his participation as I feel he is thoughtful on this issue.

Before I get to the questions for Chip, I’ll make a few disclosures. We participate as unpaid members of the edX/2U University Partner Advisory Council. Our institution has long-term collaborations with 2U and edX.

most popular stories

most popular

Also, if you’ve read Josh and Eddies’ first book, Learning Innovation and the Future of Higher Education (2020), you’ll want to explore not-for-profit/for-profit partnerships in areas you deem core and strategic for your university. You will find yourself skeptical of relying. , such as learning and degrees. All this is to say that we are bringing some pre-thoughts into this conversation. It’s a reality to keep in mind when reading this discussion.

Q: Why do you think ED is reconsidering bundled services?

A: First of all, thank you for giving us the opportunity to have a candid dialogue on this important issue. As you know, higher education is grappling with significant headwinds, including a historic decline in confidence in the power of college education and her ROI. We consider revenue share partnerships to be an important part of the solution.

I am surprised that the revenue sharing model is getting so much attention because there are big issues to be addressed across the higher education environment. students and represent a small portion (3%) of the global higher education market. Not to mention the fact that approximately 84% of the written comments submitted to the ED on this topic support revenue-sharing arrangements.

Unfortunately, I see this narrative driven by the same group of people who are very few but incredibly loud. They just don’t like it, and for them that’s where they draw the line.

I’ve seen this done for years. These people spend their days every day crafting investigative reports based on isolated anecdotes and planting media articles full of inaccuracies and false claims. Despite what our critics say, transparency and quality outcomes for our students have been and will continue to be our north stars.

I can sleep soundly at night because I was doing a meaningful delivery to my students. Overall, 91% of her Partner Degree Program students said they would try again, and 97% reported positive career outcomes. And the university as a whole is very happy with the results of our partnership.

Q: Why Revenue Share?

A: Creating a high-quality online higher education program is no easy task, but that important task requires thoughtful and thoughtful planning to adequately meet the needs of a complex, dynamic, and rapidly evolving learner population. You need a partner with a mission.

In my 15 years of running 2U, I’ve spent countless hours talking to college presidents, deans, deans, and faculty about how to stay ahead of the curve. It has always been clear that creating a great online program is expensive, difficult, resource-intensive, and dangerous. Did you know that up to 25% of all online degree programs started by colleges fail within their first year?No one talks about it.

But 2U has helped hundreds of the world’s top institutions avoid these pitfalls by developing 180 cutting-edge online degree programs in areas such as nursing, education, counseling and data science. 2U pays an average of $5 million up front for each online degree program it supports. While bearing minimal initial costs, the university has exclusive control over core academic functions, such as setting tuition fees, among other things, and conducts operations such as marketing under close scrutiny by the university.

Today, over 50,000 students have graduated from these programs. These graduates provide healthcare to people in their communities, teach in classrooms across the country, and bring the technical skills they need to local employers in towns and cities.

Revenue sharing makes this possible. Many of these programs wouldn’t exist without a revenue share model.

1) The only model 2U that tightly aligns incentives toward student success, receiving revenue only when students progress through the program and 2) providing an upfront investment for innovation while reducing organizational risk and 3) help universities to innovate with complexity and speed. 4) Improving efficiency in key areas; 5) Incentivizing institutions to reduce tuition fees; and most importantly 6) Delivering tangible benefits to students.

Q: If the revenue share is gone, is there a way to keep enablement capabilities in terms of upfront corporate investment (and risk taking) under a fee-for-service model?

A: No. Typically offered at the same price as a revenue share agreement, a per-service agreement has zero upfront investment and zero upfront risk, making the already risky proposition of starting an online program even more dangerous. for university.

Also, there is no common incentive for students to do well. In revenue-sharing arrangements, companies like 2U only receive a portion of the tuition fees as students progress through the program and eventually graduate. In paid service arrangements, providers are prepaid. This means there is no financial incentive to focus on helping partners find qualified students and supporting them through program completion.

In reality, revenue sharing is often the most practical option for universities. Because it provides greater flexibility, conserves financial resources, and creates a common mission and financial incentives based entirely on positive student outcomes. We have been providing fees for our services for years and have such relationships, but very few partners prefer revenue sharing.

Helen Drinan, Interim Chancellor of Cabrini University and current 2U partner, shared her experience of using service fees with ED. , was a challenging yet inadequate level for the task. The results were never what was expected, with very low total enrollments, significant financial losses, and the eventual termination of the program.

Ultimately, neither model has moral superiority. Both spaces have good company. However, education is not uniform. It is important that universities continue to have the choice and flexibility to pursue both models. This choice is an important part of current law and existing jurisprudence.

Q: Thank you for developing the discussion of non-profit/for-profit partnerships in your recent article, Why Private Enterprises Matter for Innovation in Online Education. How can someone who is skeptical of universities working with commercial companies in core areas (such as learning and degrees) maintain their skepticism and still develop productive arrangements?

A: On a practical level, the 2U model is built around the checks and balances necessary for successful public-private partnerships. This is embodied in the academic independence of the partners and the supervision of the university. These are our partner programs and we do not claim to have exclusive control over the areas below.

Setting Tuition Fees Accredited Curriculum and Advisory Recruiting Faculty Admissions Criteria Admissions Decisions Decisions Managing Financial Aid

In terms of broader citizen dialogue, I believe that open and constructive debate is essential in higher education, but as you can see, throughout history commercial enterprises have played a meaningful and beneficial role. I’m tired of narratives that ignore . Tired of the wrong information.

Companies like 2U are part of collaborative solutions that deliver meaningful and scalable results for students, universities, and the world. It has been a key part of training the next generation of teachers, therapists, and other health workers needed to address the nationwide shortage of these roles. At a time when we estimate that jobs will be fundamentally changed by technology, we have been instrumental in developing a global tech workforce.

Any non-profit or for-profit business that directly impacts people or communities must maintain high standards. And we appreciate and agree with the calls for greater transparency and standards in higher education. That’s why we’ve spent the last decade trying to lead the industry with initiatives like our transparency report and Gallup survey.

Evidence-based conversations are the way forward. So while we do not welcome unsubstantiated, ideologically driven agendas by some adversaries, we do welcome skepticism, criticism, and debate. For the students who really matter here, it’s all we need to keep innovating.

Let’s continue.But no one said it was easy to eliminate the back row

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/opinion/blogs/learning-innovation/2023/04/17/2us-co-founder-and-ceo-chip-paucek-opm-revenue-share The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related