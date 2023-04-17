Google Pixel 7a price leaked!Check release date and specs





Google will launch the Pixel 7 series in October 2022 in the premium segment with a starting price of Rs. 59999. And now the company is ready to bring his Google Pixel 7a to the market in the mid-range segment. Yes, the release date and price of the upcoming Pixel 7a have been leaked. According to leakster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), Google plans to launch his Pixel 7a on May 10 with a price of Rs. 40000.

Leakster also divulged some of the Pixel 7a’s specs. The device could get a 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Tensor G2 and running on Android 13, the phone could also feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS with a 12MP ultra-wide camera lens and a 10.8MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a will also have a 4500mAH battery and 5W wireless charging support.

Gadgetsdata tweet announcing the same, “Google Pixel 7A launching May 10.6.1″ FHD+ 90Hz OLED, Tensor G2, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1, 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS + 12MP UW, 10.8MP, 5W wireless charging, Android 13 4500mAh Battery Price: 40,000”

The device is expected to take cues from the main Pixel 7 design. According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a could feature a full metal camera frame on the back with a cutout for a dual camera setup. However, it is not yet known if there will be any changes in the materials used as part of the cost reduction.

Earlier, the phone’s color options were also leaked. According to MySmartPrice’s exclusive report, the Pixel 7a will come in three color options for him, and the same image he provided was provided by a trusted source named Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks). According to the image, the Google Pixel 7a could come in his three colors of white, grey, sky blue or arctic blue.

However, it should be noted that all of the above information has not been officially confirmed, so we’ll have to wait for the phone’s launch to know the exact details.

