Transform Magazine: The Verdict: Nokia Rebranding by Lippincotts – 2023





the work

Nokia, which has remained largely untouched since the 1960s, wanted the redesigned logo to showcase the company’s new presence as a leader in B2B innovation. Global brand strategy and design firm Lippincott was responsible for updating the iconic brand’s logo and visual system.

Nokia is still widely recognized as the company that once sold rugged cellphones, so the Finnish multinational has enlisted Lippincott’s help to use the brand as a vehicle to change this outdated perception. I asked for Lippincott hoped the redesign would underscore Nokia’s new purpose as a company that pioneered innovation.

The updated logo retains the sharpness of the original K, keeping the new brand connected to Nokias history. But Lippincott’s work softens the once-heavy, industrial feel of the logo by reducing the weight of the letters. By using a lighter, more dynamic form, the agency hopes the reimagined logo will have a more contemporary look synonymous with high-tech.

Lippincott also wanted to demonstrate Nokia’s belief in collaboration. Using a visual play called apophenia, the individual letters evolve into simpler digital forms, and the human eye completes the invisible connections to spell Nokia.

In contrast to other tech industries, the revised logo looks generally white against a kaleidoscopic palette of colors. Its new visual capabilities make it dynamic, digitally enabled and optimized for motion.

Nokia’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Melissa Shave, said: This rebranding marks a transformative moment in Nokia’s history. Now is the time to move forward with confidence. It’s a brand that represents who we are today, and who we aspire to be.

verdict

Deva Corriveau, Associate Creative Director, Brandpie

Congratulations to the Nokia team on their bold transformation. Encourage those involved, because it’s not easy to get leadership alignment and buy-in for something this radical. suggested a pivot (or intensification) to B2B, so it was said to be changing its appearance to reflect that. It’s stylish and has a startup feel. Of course, B2B shouldn’t be stuffy and corporate, but the new identity feels too consumer-oriented. Emphasize traits or signifiers (stature, credibility, authenticity, heritage) you think your audience might be looking for, if it’s meant to show and reinforce your B2B focus will be These are key traits that newcomers won’t easily replicate, and I fear they’ll lose their authority by not visually distinguishing Nokia from this competition.

Sandra Ferreira, Design Director, Siegel+Gale

The new Nokia logo is very different from my beloved Nokia 3210 logo. It’s a product of the moment, reflecting the brand’s way of consuming clean and simple yet with a twist. It’s modernized as you’d expect, but my personal favorite thing about the new design is that it reminds me of Finnish runes. I’m not sure if that was done on purpose, but the unfinished, angled type has a Nordic touch, reflecting the company as a Finnish multinational brand.

Sarah Ratinetz, Creative Director, Forsman & Bodenfors

My first mobile phone was a Nokia. Years later, I still had no idea they had moved away from making mobile phones. From a business perspective, I see this redesign as an example of how design can change mindsets, create relevance, and demonstrate a new vision for a company.

The minimalist form certainly feels like it’s breaking new ground. I see. Probably adapt. we always do. The letter shape that intrigues me the most is N. Rotating the logo in a particular direction allows it to be read as a different A shape. I understand the creative intent, but I’m curious to see how a perfectly or almost perfectly formed N supports the overall legibility of the logo. Small changes like this maintain a big first step in communicating that the brand is ready to be reintroduced to the world.

Vincent Roffers, Partner and Head of Strategy, Agenda

Certainly, it makes sense that Nokia has rebranded in a rather dramatic way, considering how different their business is from what most of the world associates with them. I had to send a signal. This rebranding does just that.

But when it comes to actual execution, adding a potentially confusing logo to a company that already struggles to create awareness of what it actually does is more profitable than profitable. It seems like it could do some harm. It certainly enhances technology and looks more modern, but it would have been more useful if the logo had been leveraged as a more overt device to tell a new story. It’s probably there, but it’s easy to miss or get distracted by all the abstractions.

