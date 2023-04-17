A Best Look at What Apple Announces in June





Apple’s long-awaited Mixed Reality headset isn’t the only hardware Apple will unveil at June’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). That’s according to Bloomberg’s Marc Garman, who published a new synopsis of the event, whose expected launches include his new MacBook, as well as his major update to the Apple Watch’s watchOS software.

Let’s start with Mac. Gurman didn’t explicitly say which macOS-powered computers he might announce in June, but currently lists about six devices slated for release this year or early 2024. I’m here. , and the new 13-inch and high-end his MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, on the Mac side, Apple reportedly has to replace his last Intel-powered device, the Mac Pro, with his Apple Silicon model, and there are also plans to update his all-in-one 24-inch iMac.

New WatchOS major update

At least some new laptops are on the way, according to a Bloombergs report. The bad news is that it’s unlikely to feature Apple’s next-generation M3 chip, instead an M2-era processor. Apple also seems to have some new Mac Studio computers in the works, but Bloomberg isn’t too clear on when they will be available.

On the software side, the traditional focus of WWDC, watchOS will reportedly receive a major update that includes a revamped interface. Otherwise, it could be a relatively quiet show on the front of operating systems as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. We will not be receiving any major updates this year. Gurman says work is underway to make sideloading on iOS compliant with his upcoming EU law.

But the star of the show is likely to be Apple’s new mixed reality headset, which is expected to offer a combination of augmented and virtual reality. It runs a new Apple operating system called , and the company plans to use its WWDC keynote to pitch developers about creating software for the headset. Bloomberg reported in January that the headset will have advanced features such as hand-tracking, eye-tracking, support for digital avatars in FaceTime calls, and a digital crown that switches between AR and VR. Price is expected to be around $3,000, and he offers two hours of battery life via a tethered battery pack that the wearer places in his pocket.

According to Bloomberg, WWDC 2023 could be one of Apple’s biggest product launch events to date. Check back on June 5th when The Verge covers all the announcements live from California.

