A Unique U.S. Advantage The Department of Defense Can Leverage to Keep Up with Technological Advances

For decades, the Pentagon has struggled to get the most advanced technology into the hands of combatants as quickly as possible, given the accelerating pace of technology development in commercial markets. How can we do it faster, at scale, and more cost-effectively?

Three recommendations for unlocking the power of American commercial innovation on behalf of national security have topped discussions among the defense industry, private capital investors, and government at large. They tap into three unique American assets: a vast private capital market, a large and well-funded cohort of defense producers, and a large and well-educated Pentagon workforce. increase.

First and foremost, the United States’ clear edge over its rivals on the world stage is its access to a domestic capital market with more than $50 trillion in cash, and the Pentagon’s ability to fund technological advances in the military. can be used to provide Private capital exists to fuel the defense technology race, but this treasure trove is underutilized by the Department of Defense.

The need for public-private partnerships

One way defense is integrating private capital markets to accelerate the transition of technology from commercial to military use is through public-private partnerships. This is not a new idea, but in the past the Pentagon’s efforts have been too timid.In order to improve our ability to foster innovation and adoption, we need to build more and larger and more collaborative partnerships. I have.

To illustrate what is possible, it suffices to look at the models established by other US government agencies. Two examples are his INVEST program for the U.S. Agency for International Development, which mobilizes private capital to support growth in developing countries, and a venture capital partnership to combat future pandemics created by the Department of Health and Human Services. there is. The Department of Energy and Commerce also uses loan guarantees to help the private sector.

The Department of Defense has historically focused on providing undiluted research and development (R&D) funding to companies through mechanisms such as the Small Business Innovation Research Grant and the Rapid Innovation Fund, but public-private partnership tools I’m starting to explore a broader set. Late last year, the Secretary of Defense established the Office of Strategic Capital. The new unit will work with private capital to support technologies that are key to national security, such as advanced materials and semiconductors.

But finding solutions through this kind of partnership should become the rule in defense, not the exception as it is today. They need to be extended to support technology.

work at maximum scale

The second step is to encourage the major manufacturers of defense systems to do the hard work of delivering dual-use disruptive innovations. This is associated with a change of heart among many defense officials who believe the DoD should reduce its investment in early-stage R&D, which overlaps with commercial innovation. Instead, the DoD must maintain investments in defense-specific science and technology, as well as late-stage research and development and procurement that customizes and adapts technology for DoD-specific missions and use cases.

Many who over the past decade the Department of Defense has urged private companies and start-ups to go straight to collecting technology are now better positioned for major defense contractors to act as conduits. There is a growing awareness that These defense giants already own most of their large recording programs centered around hardware-enabled systems such as aircraft, missiles and satellites, and they understand how to navigate the Pentagon acquisition community. increase. To facilitate a smoother technology transition from commercial to military, major integrators like these need to be seen as the primary channel to market, especially when deploying disruptive technology defense platforms and systems. I have.

To facilitate this, major defense system manufacturers need incentives such as tax breaks to support start-ups and making investments in start-ups an acceptable expense in government contracts. increase. Another option to consider is evolving criteria for request for proposal evaluation to allow defense contractors to cite a percentage of proposed commercial startup content in new weapon systems.

A tech-savvy Department of Defense and what lies ahead

Finally, the Department of Defense workforce is another key asset that needs to be made more technical and financially literate. To achieve that, the military is investing in the technical capabilities necessary to understand plausible technology when it comes to creating requirements, structuring and evaluating proposals, and integrating software. We are also committed to upskilling our users, enabling them to adopt new technologies and provide an ongoing feedback loop that maximizes the impact of our technology development and acquisition efforts.

In addition, the DoD is increasingly investing in its employees’ financial literacy and relationships with the investment community through programs such as Shift Defense Ventures, which incorporates DoD employees into ventures and privately-owned enterprises.

The defense sector still has many steps to take to become a better buyer of dual-use and disruptive technologies. But ongoing debates in industry and the Pentagon are beginning to identify U.S. assets that, if used to their full potential, could push national security well ahead of rivals. When it comes to innovation, the DoD has a vast arsenal to rely on. You just need to learn how to deploy it better.

