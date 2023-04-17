Google’s chief warns that AI can be harmful if deployed improperly. Artificial intelligence (AI)





Google’s chief executive said concerns about artificial intelligence have kept him awake at night and the technology could be very harmful if introduced incorrectly.

Sundar Pichai also calls for a global regulatory framework for AI, similar to the treaties used to regulate the use of nuclear weapons, to ensure that the race to produce technological advances sets aside safety concerns. I warned that it could lead to driving away.

In an interview on the CBS 60-minute show, Pichai said the AI’s downside gave him restless nights. It can be very detrimental if deployed incorrectly and we still don’t have all the answers and technology is advancing rapidly. Absolutely, he said.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which owns UK-based AI company DeepMind, has launched an AI-powered chatbot, Bard, in response to ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by US technology company OpenAI. I was.

Pichai said governments need to develop a global framework for regulating AI as it develops. Last month, thousands of artificial intelligence experts, researchers, and advocates, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, warned that the technology’s development could spiral out of control. I signed a letter asking for a pause in production for at least six months.

Asked if a nuclear-weapons-style framework was needed, Pichai replied, “We would need it.”

The AI ​​technology behind ChatGPT and Bard, known as large-scale language models, has been trained on vast amounts of data taken from the internet to respond to various forms of user prompts, from poetry to academic essays. can generate plausible responses to software coding. Image-generating systems such as Dall-E and his Midjourney also caused a mixture of surprise and alarm by producing realistic images such as the pope in a blowfish jacket.

Pichai added that AI can cause harm through its ability to generate disinformation. You will be able to easily create videos with AI.Scott’s Possible Locations [Pelley, the CBS interviewer] Something was said, I said something, but we never said it. And it may look accurate. But on a social scale it can cause a lot of harm.

Google’s chief added that the version of the AI ​​technology currently available to the public via the Bard chatbot is safe. He added that Google was responsible for withholding a more advanced version of Bard for testing.

Pichai’s comments came as the New York Times reported on Sunday that Google was building a new AI-powered search engine to compete with Microsoft’s rival service Bing, which has ChatGPT. Integrated with the chatbot technology behind

Pichai admitted that Google didn’t fully understand how its AI technology generated certain responses.

There is an aspect that we call this a black box. You know, I don’t fully understand it. And I’m not sure why I said that, or why I was wrong.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

Get all the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and are subject to Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

When CBS journalist Scott Pelley asked why Google released Bard without fully understanding how it works, Pichai replied: . I don’t think I fully understand how the human mind works.

Pichai acknowledged that society seems unprepared for the rapid advances in AI. He said there appears to be a mismatch between the pace at which society thinks and adapts to change and the pace at which AI evolves. But he adds that at least people have become more alert to its potential dangers sooner.

I’ve seen more people worry about it earlier in its life cycle than with any other technology. So I’m optimistic, he said.

Pichai said the economic impact of AI is huge because it affects everything. He added: This will affect every product from every company.

Using a medical example, Pichai said that within five to 10 years, radiologists could be working with AI assistants to help prioritize cases. He added that knowledge workers such as writers, accountants, architects and software engineers would be affected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/apr/17/google-chief-ai-harmful-sundar-pichai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related