Digitizing Healthcare: The Human Value of Technology





Jim Roberts, Ph.D., PDD’s Independent Advisor for Healthcare Innovation, focuses on the human dimension when it comes to developing medical technology.

Digitization has played a pivotal role in improving communication and efficiency in much of the healthcare industry, and will be even more widely adopted in the future. The use of NHS apps during the pandemic has accelerated the digitization of the UK’s health and social security systems. Additionally, the government has announced that in 2022, he will set aside $2 billion in funding to support the rollout of electronic patient records across all NHS trusts. It is part of a larger digital transformation strategy that is the cornerstone of all healthcare reform.

Its aim is to streamline working practices in a way not seen since the NHS’s inception 75 years ago. However, it creates an organization that is almost entirely dependent on digitization and the systems put in place to make it happen. It is therefore critical that these systems are designed and optimized for the daily operations of the front and center of patient care. Otherwise, there is a real risk that the final product will actually be slowed down or that the treatment or service will be complicated.

How can we ensure that the technology being developed to help digitize healthcare is based on the needs of patients and providers when they need it most?

Real world impact

When we look at how medical technology is designed and implemented in hospitals and healthcare settings, we often see a fragmented process. New devices are procured based on their cost and feature set, but may exhibit deficiencies when used in a real clinical environment. This is due to the disconnect between the intended use for which the technologies were developed and their real-world context. This disconnect can slow the adoption of advanced technology in healthcare, hinder efforts to provide the best care, and negatively impact patient outcomes, healthcare systems, and the industry.

Inevitably, when a new product or system is put into service, even the most appropriate commissioning and procurement process can always have unforeseen and unintended consequences.

Electronic patient records (EPRs) are a good example. They provide valuable information about patients and their medical histories as they transition through the hospital care pathway without the need for physical paperwork. They help limit misunderstandings and, in some cases, provide essential safety guardrails to stop treatment overdoses. They find the system challenging and often have to learn how to use the various EPRs that move from one NHS trust to another, straining their already busy work lives.

Another example is the digital space of virtual hospital wards. Patients can register before surgery and receive personalized advice on what to do and what not to do before surgery. They have proven their worth by reducing last-minute surgery cancellations (and the devastating impact on waiting lists and patient care). However, to use Virtual Wards, you must be digitally literate and able to work with virtual environments. Not all patients have the ability, knowledge or access to do it.

Even if the positive impact of these newly adopted technologies is clear, as healthcare innovators we must strive to go further by putting patients and healthcare providers at the center of the innovation process.

Healthcare innovations often reside within complex systems, where multiple user groups and stakeholders have varying needs and expectations about what devices and digital systems can and should do. I have. New digital technologies must consider the needs of each user group and work directly with them to remove any false assumptions that may exist. Additionally, with user and human-centered design practices in mind from the start, a thorough understanding of the real-world setting of how devices are used to deliver value to patients and healthcare providers is required. I have.

What’s the solution?

A paradigm shift is needed when it comes to digitizing healthcare. That is, a shift from a model in which medical technology companies sell oven-ready solutions to healthcare systems, to a model that fosters better collaboration and partnerships between the two parties. Discovery, concept design, user testing, monitoring, maintenance, and iteration stages are an essential part of the process, involving patients and healthcare providers who are expected to use it in their daily lives and work is.

Taking the time to do research and have conversations at the beginning of any digital design or redesign effort ensures that every action is grounded in real insights and changes made are truly for the better. is guaranteed. From here, as the development process progresses, the team can begin narrowing down ideas along commercial and business objectives. This is a cyclical process, not a linear one. When all stakeholders work closely together, it is easier to ensure that the solution not only addresses user needs, but is viable, technically feasible, and grounded in reality. will be

So for EPR, building a software system from the ground up and involving users throughout development increases the likelihood of success and adoption. Making EPR a national standard would be of great help to healthcare providers who only need to learn one system. Finally, if training is treated as an equally important component of systems designed in parallel (and not just added at the end), a more successful and comprehensive end product is likely to emerge.

New doesn’t always mean good

Recognizing the value of digitization in healthcare, we are aware that adding new technology components to existing products or systems may introduce additional costs, complexity, and the potential for use error. please. It should also be remembered that new technology capabilities usually take the form of additional physical products that people must store, carry, and remember to have. Consider the problems this might pose for your users.

We also need to recognize that it can be difficult to assess the value of technology in the early stages of healthcare product development. As user research and testing progresses, it’s not uncommon for features that initially seemed appealing to prove less relevant and less useful. Therefore, no matter how attractive connected technology may be, we must be careful not to overestimate its benefits, based on real user needs. At the same time, the broader context of use within the healthcare system must be considered to ensure that critical requirements regarding data types and communication paths are addressed early in the process.

Advance

Successful adoption of technology is rarely determined by what it can do, but by how people interact with it and perceive its benefits. This is especially true in healthcare. Trust and recognition are important in ways that are difficult to articulate. Age, background, physical and cognitive abilities, and socio-cultural influences significantly influence patients’ willingness to operate new devices.

As connected technology continues to permeate the healthcare environment and patients continue to play a more active role in their health decisions, putting users at the center of medical device development is more essential than ever. It is Only then can we develop compelling technology-enabled products, improve the quality of care, and maintain the integrity, safety and effectiveness of our healthcare system.

