Expanding the Google Cloud media and entertainment ecosystem





Media and entertainment companies are at an evolutionary tipping point. Today’s viewers have more content at their fingertips than ever before. To meet and exceed audience expectations, these companies must actively invest in how they create, produce, deliver, and monetize the audience experience.

Partners are essential to this transformation. The Google Cloud partner ecosystem includes numerous technology providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), global system integrators, and others that specialize in specific aspects of live production, media supply chain management, broadcasting, streaming, and data analytics. increase. Today, we are excited to announce new and expanded partnerships with technology providers. This will enable media and entertainment companies to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and create new audience experiences.

an open and flexible approach

Media companies, hyperscalers, and media technology vendors must work together to effectively deliver transformation. Google Cloud has developed an ecosystem that gives our customers the flexibility to choose the vendors and partners that participate in their digital transformation journey. Rather than limiting customer options to a limited number of partners seeking to migrate from on-premises installations with traditional software and technology partners, this open approach will bring more innovation to customers and enable partners to respond. overall market will increase.

Google Cloud’s global infrastructure, scale, security, data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) expertise allow media companies to take full advantage of Google and its diverse partner ecosystem to reach new audiences. reach, personalize the experience, and bring something new. Get your products to market faster. To succeed, media companies must be truly data-driven companies with the agility and flexibility to understand and adapt to audience behavior.

move the ecosystem forward

Last week, leading Spanish-language content and media companies Avid Technology and TelevisaUnivision announced a new partnership to optimize content production workflows across their corporate portfolio of international media and content properties on Google Cloud. This partnership is a significant step forward in TelevisaUnivisions’ digital transformation journey and demonstrates the power of an open ecosystem and cloud-enabled approach.

Today, we are pleased to share a new and expanded partnership with a technology provider trusted by the media and entertainment industry.

New and Expanding Partnerships:

High-end digital video platform provider Akta leverages Google Cloud infrastructure and Media CDN to deliver cutting-edge, AI-enabled live streaming and scheduling capabilities.

Cinegy, a leading provider of software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation, and playout, offers solutions on Google Cloud and integrates with other workflows to add value to its customers.

Evertz, a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, launches virtualized live production, media asset management, automation and playout solutions on Google Cloud.

iSIZE specializes in deep learning for efficient, intelligent and sustainable video delivery and offers solutions on Google Cloud to serve organizations using it to deliver video services. .

cloudSwXtch, a Swxtch.ios product, easily brings high-performance networking capabilities to your cloud applications without any code changes. Swxtch.io has successfully completed a full joint interoperability test confirming that cloudSwXtch is fully functional and ready to deploy on Google Cloud.

TagVS provides an integrated probing, monitoring and visualization real-time media platform. By working with Google Cloud, TAG customers have the opportunity to run their real-time media performance platform entirely on Google Cloud, increasing agility, remote capabilities and asset utilization while reducing operating costs You can increase your chances.

Techex, a cloud and video-over-IP specialist, offers deep expertise in addressing specific business challenges and broader technology transformations, offering MWEdge transport technology running on Google Cloud. Completed testing and integration.

Tedial, a leading independent media technology solutions specialist, has partnered with Google Cloud as a technology partner to enable organizations to easily access a wide range of media and entertainment services and applications delivered by Tedials smartWork cloud-native, no-code media integration platform. will do so.

New Marketplace Launch:

The Evergent monetization platform enables companies across the digital media value chain to track and collect payments from subscribers and distribute royalties to partners.

PhenixRTS, a leading provider of scalable real-time video delivery technology, has announced availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This allows customers to easily find and use his Phenixs platform for massive real-time video delivery to millions of concurrent viewers.

Vionlabs, a leading provider of cognitive AI technology, announced that its video AI platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This enables organizations to use cognitive AI to improve the viewing experience with a more accurate and intuitive UX.

New customer momentum:

Cignal TV has teamed up with Quickplay to create two market differentiators that run on Google Cloud and will release in the coming months.

MSG Networks’ new streaming service, MSG+, supports data-driven delivery of content based on viewers’ specific interests using Quickplays CMS, edge services and players, and runs on Google Cloud.

In 2023, there will only be more opportunities for partners to drive digital transformation in the media and entertainment industry. However, there is no one-size-fits-all. Media companies will continue to face a diverse and evolving set of new challenges and needs. Flexibility and choice here are more important than ever.

In the meantime, Google Cloud continues to lead the industry with a trusted, open and flexible approach to help our customers solve their biggest digital transformation challenges.

Learn more about Google Cloud 2023 commitments to partners here.

