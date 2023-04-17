Opinion: Title Industry Supports Innovation While Prioritizing Protection





Think old dogs can’t learn new tricks? Some say the nearly 150-year-old title industry struggles to adapt and evolve. But the title industry has proven these critics wrong over the past decade.

Title companies are embracing digitization, automation and artificial intelligence to better meet customer needs, reduce costs and increase efficiency. These innovations have not prevented a title expert from providing the same robust coverage and protection that homeowners have relied on for over a century.

Not all innovations are created equal.

Some vendors are promoting alternative title insurance products marketed as cheaper options. In reality, they may be far less protected and lack regulatory scrutiny.

Fannie Mae recently updated its sales guide to align industry policy with Freddie Mac. This update will allow the use of an unregulated alternative to title insurance in place of title insurance in limited circumstances. The move brought various new iterations of the Attorney’s Opinion to the market. They claim to offer the same or similar level of protection as title insurance.

But in reality, these products that claim to be cheaper, more innovative versions of title insurance are a relic of the past. Until the advent of title insurance in the late 19th century, lawyers’ opinions were the status quo. The attorney examines the property records and makes a written opinion that the property records are free of title defects. Title insurance policies have replaced lawyers’ opinions as the reality of the risks associated with static inspection of title records alone has become apparent.

Title experts conduct searches of public records for liens, debts, and other issues that may threaten a homeowner’s property rights. It also provides coverage for undisclosed title defects, such as fraud and counterfeiting, which may result in claims at a later date. In contrast, title insurance alternatives do not cover these hidden or unknown risks. Substitute products are free from oversight and regulation. All 50 states and the federal government have title insurance regulations.

Innovation should be encouraged throughout the real estate industry. However, any new product that looks too good deserves a higher level of scrutiny. There are other proven ways the industry is embracing innovation to reduce costs and make home ownership more accessible.

Efficiency and cost saving measures

For example, title companies are now automating their businesses to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The cost of title insurance has decreased by 7% since 2004, thanks to industry investments in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Many companies are now using AI and machine learning to search traditional and non-traditional property data sources, reducing the time required for manual title searches. Some companies are using AI to automatically route mortgage payments. A platform is available that extracts the required information from the document and routes it to the correct file without manual intervention.

Technological advances have also made closing more accessible. Remote Online Notarization (RON) technology enables homeowners in over 40 states to perform important documents, including final documents, without the need to visit a notary in person. This technology is especially important for active duty members of the military, people with disabilities, and people in underserved and underbanked communities.

The best innovations in insurance enhance the homebuying experience. They make homeownership more accessible without sacrificing quality of coverage. Protection is and should remain a top priority for all participants in the housing financial system.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the HousingWires Editorial Board and its owners.

Diane Toomb is CEO of the American Land Ownership Association.

To contact the editor responsible for this article: Sarah Wheeler [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.housingwire.com/articles/opinion-the-title-industry-supports-innovation-while-prioritizing-protection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related