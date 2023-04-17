Apple opens Apple Cards savings account with 4.15% interest rate





US Apple Card customers can open a savings account and earn interest today. When the company first announced its new financial products in October, Apple said it couldn’t share the interest paid to these accounts because interest rates have been so volatile lately.

As of today, Apple will offer an APY of 4.15%. Looking at the Bankrate data, it looks like a competitive offering. Currently, you can find savings accounts that offer APYs from 3.5% to 4.75%. The company makes no promises regarding future interest rates.

Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs again on banking features. The Savings Account is technically managed by Goldman Sachs. This means your balance is covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

This high yield savings account was created exclusively for Apple Card customers. When a customer pays with her Apple Card, she gets cash back on every purchase. By default, all purchases are credited with 1% cash rewards and all purchases made using Apple Pay are credited with 2%. 3% reward unlocked when you purchase at select merchants.

By default, customers receive cash rewards in Apple Cash every day. Apple Cash is a pocket of money that appears in the Wallet app and functions more or less like a checking account. You can use your Apple Cash balance to pay using Apple Pay, pay off credit card balances, or send money to friends and family. You can also transfer this balance to your regular bank account.

Starting today, Apple Card users can choose to have their daily rewards credited to their savings account. It’s a way to save money without overthinking it.

You can also access your savings account through the Wallet app. You can see your current balance, current interest rate, and recent transactions. From this screen, users can also add and withdraw money manually. You can transfer your balance to Apple Cash or a regular bank account.

Savings helps users get even more value from their favorite Apple Card reward, Daily Cash, and provides an easy way to save money every day, said Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. One Jennifer Bailey said in a statement. Our goal is to build tools that help users live a healthier financial life, and by incorporating Savings into Apple Card in Wallet, you can seamlessly use Daily Cash directly from one place. , send money, and save money.

There are no fees associated with Apple Savings Accounts. However, there is a maximum balance limit of $250,000.

