Generative AI can also help with everyday tasks





AI programs such as ChatGPT and DALL-E have impressed the world with their ability to take short text prompts and generate full-fledged images and essays, but the most worthy first use of this wave of generative AI is Some of it is in the automation of the procedure. of a complex process.

Why it matters: Generative AI can play many roles, but one of its most powerful is time savings. Even creative types who fear their jobs will be threatened by AI may find the same technology useful for some of the most tedious and time-consuming tasks.

Pushing the news: Adobe today announced that it will be adding several video capabilities to its Firefly suite of generative AI tools coming later this year. Similar to the still image AI tool we introduced last month, our goal is to eventually build functionality into both high-end professional tools and Adobe Express for more social media creators and consumers.

One of the tools is designed to change the color of objects in your video. This is a seemingly simple task that is often difficult and time consuming today. Adobe promises that users will only have to type something like ‘change blue sweater to red’. Another use is to change the time of day in your footage, for example from a gloomy morning to the glow of golden hour. Adobe is also releasing tools to help users with other steps along the way, such as adding sounds, music, graphics, and animated fonts. Email marketing company Constant Contact has unveiled an OpenAI-powered tool that will help create modern email pitches for a growing number of tech companies looking to incorporate generative AI into their product lines.

Between the lines: In some cases, AI contributes to elements used in the final product, but it also helps generate storyboards and temporary scenes that can later be replaced with final footage.

Worth noting: Another powerful use of generative AI is to help users get the most out of complex, feature-packed software with features they rarely use.

Microsoft is doing this with Office tools like Word and Excel, and Adobe is trying to do the same with Photoshop and other programs.

In an interview, Adobe vice president Ivo Manolov said the current challenge for companies like him is deciding where to put AI first, which is very feasible today and It states that it is to distinguish between things that could magically come true tomorrow. And even seemingly small tasks like adding music or changing colors can actually take up a lot of your time.

“Professional sound engineers spend days editing sounds and music,” says Manorov. “We can accelerate it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/04/17/generative-ai-adobe-tasks-efficiency The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related