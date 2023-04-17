Google’s parent company’s stock plunges on fears it will lose search market share to AI-powered rivals





CNN—

Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell more than 3% in early trading Monday. This comes after the company’s core search engine sparked concerns that it would lose market share to AI-powered rivals, including Microsoft’s Bing.

Last month, Google employees learned that Samsung was considering making Bing the default search engine for devices instead of Google’s search engine, citing internal messages and documents to spark panic within the company. (CNN has not verified the material.)

To deal with the increasing competition, Google is said to be developing a new AI-powered search engine called Project Magi, according to The Times. The company, which reportedly has about 160 people working on the project, aims to change the way results are displayed in Google Search, and will include an AI chat tool that can answer questions. . The project is expected to open to the public next month, according to reports.

In a statement sent to CNN, Google spokeswoman Lara Levin said Google has been using AI for years to improve the quality of its search results and to offer entirely new ways to search. said. This includes a feature rolled out last year that allows users to search by combining images. and words.

Levin says they have done this in a responsible and helpful way to maintain the high standards they set for providing quality information. Every brainstorming deck or product idea leads to a launch. Not really, but as I said before, we’re excited to bring new AI-powered features to Search, and we’ll share more details soon.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google’s search engine has dominated the market for 20 years. But with the viral success of ChatGPT, which can generate compelling written responses to user prompts, Google appears to be on the defensive for the first time in years.

In March, Google launched access to Bard, a new AI chatbot tool that competes directly with ChatGPT, allowing users to outline and write essay drafts, plan a friend’s baby shower, and see what’s in their fridge. We promise to help you get lunch ideas based on.

At a February event, Google executives said the company will bring the magic of generative AI directly into its core search product, paving the way for the next frontier in information products using artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has invested in and partnered with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to deploy similar technology for Bing and other productivity tools. Other technology companies such as Meta, Baidu, IBM, and numerous startups are racing to develop and deploy AI-powered tools.

But tech companies face risks in adopting this technology, which is known to make mistakes and hallucinate reactions. This is especially true when it comes to search engines, products that many people use to find accurate and reliable information.

Google was called out after Bard’s demo gave an inaccurate answer to a question about telescopes. Google’s parent company Alphabet’s shares fell 7.7% on the day, robbing the company of $100 billion from its market value.

Microsoft’s Bing AI demo was also called out with several errors, including an inability to distinguish between vacuum cleaner types and hoaxed information about certain products.

In an interview aired on Sunday with 60 Minutes, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized that companies need to take responsibility for each step of the process of building and releasing AI tools.

For Google, that means giving it time to get user feedback and allowing the company to develop a more robust safety layer before building a stronger model, he said.

He also expressed his belief that these AI tools will eventually have a wider impact on business, professions and society.

I think this is a very deep technology because it affects every product from every company. So we are still in the early stages.

