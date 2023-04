Autodesk Technology Engagement Center Breaks Ground at CSUN

California State University, Northridge last week held a groundbreaking ceremony with a range of elected officials aimed at leading Latinos and other underserved communities into STEM careers. We have embarked on a $50 million project that will be the new home of the program.

The Autodesk Technology Engagement Center will replace a flat parking lot near the intersection of East University Drive and Lindley Avenue and will consist of an approximately 32,000-square-foot two-story building with outdoor gathering spaces, seating and landscaping. .

The new facility, which will house CSUN’s Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub, will include research labs, a makerspace, and a student showcase area for university students as well as middle and high school students in the surrounding area.

Featuring equity as a core design principle, the Autodesk Technology Engagement Center expands local P-12 outreach in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) educational pathways and promotes innovative design and research. powered by cutting-edge technology that facilitates CSUN President Erika D. Beck said in her release that her news will include labs for engineering, prototyping, pre-manufacturing, and iterative design. Autodesk’s commitment to positive social change resonates deeply with CSUN’s mission. Their support has helped create a more equitable and inclusive academic community that supports student success.

Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub AC Martin site plan

As you can probably guess, the project is named after the software company Autodesk, Inc., who donated $7 million to support the project. Other funding sources include California and tech giant Apple, which recently expanded its presence in the Los Angeles area.

Autodesk’s involvement also means including the company’s XR technology, which is used to provide an immersive “augmented reality” tour of what the AC Martin-designed facility will look like when completed. increase.

Construction of the Autodesk Technology Engagement Center is expected to take about 20 months, according to an environmental study released last year.

The Innovation Hub aims to address the long-standing lack of representation of the Latino community within the tech industry. According to dot LA, only 8% of Apple’s employees identify as Latino, even though Latinos make up nearly 40% of California’s population.

