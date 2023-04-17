Charlotte, Lee County Insurance Village until Wednesday





More than six months after Hurricane Ian devastated southwestern Florida, the Insurance Village is here to help homeowners who are still battling insurance companies.

Some homeowners are being offered far less than what it would cost to live in their home again.

From Monday, you can meet directly with your insurance company to get your questions answered. This week he has three insurance villages. First and last in Punta Gorda, his second in Fort Myers Beach.

You must prepare and confirm that all emails, phone calls, texts, or letters related to the complaint you have filed are up to date. That information is key to resolving billing issues.

Ian damaged so many homes and businesses that people are still struggling to get help rebuilding. Located at the county event center.

Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and over a dozen insurance companies will be in attendance to provide assistance. Many told WINK News that they were left with nothing after Ian and made countless calls to insurance companies.

More than half a year later, some are still waiting to be fully done.

“Everything inside was pretty rundown,” said Fort Myers resident Herb Thomas. “It looked like someone had put our furniture in the washing machine.”

“We haven’t received a single dollar yet, even though we’ve taken all the appropriate steps,” said Rotonda West’s Jim.

“If you see something has happened and you know you haven’t paid enough, would you respect our policy and give us the money so we can go back home?” Arcadiaman’s James Shaw said.

Underwriters are at the Charlotte County Event Center on Mondays and Wednesdays. Fort Myers Beach’s Insurance Village on Tuesday takes place at the DiamondHead Beach Resort at 2000 Estero Blvd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winknews.com/2023/04/17/insurance-villages-in-charlotte-lee-counties-until-wednesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related