10 Design Projects by Students at Toronto Metropolitan University





Dezeen School Shows: Dezeen’s latest school show by students from Toronto Metropolitan University includes lamps and adaptively repurposed fortresses designed to reflect the melting of plant earth.

Also featured are projects exploring interiors for the visually impaired and plans to add green spaces to extra spaces between skyscrapers.

Institution: Toronto Metropolitan University School: Faculty of Interior Design Course: Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design

School statement:

“All of the projects below were submitted by 4th graders who selected and showcased their favorite projects from their four years at SID.

“In our second year studio, IRN 401, students build on the concept of the human environment, integrating the foundations of structure, place, material perception, and human behavior theory into comprehensive design problems. .

“Students explore concepts and develop design solutions that focus on the public areas of the interior.

“Three-year-old studio IRN 601 tackles the design of the modern workplace.

“Spatial planning, fixture details, technology integration, furniture, materials and finishes, colors, lighting, building codes, universal design, and health and safety standards and regulations are considered.

“In IRN 701 and IRN 801, students engage in faculty research, analysis, synthesis, and collaboration to produce creative and design solutions.

“Students choose from the many projects offered to explore and research emerging and contemporary issues in design.”

Para Foster by Jinyu Ma

“The Peach Blossom Land is a fable written by Tao Yuan Ming in 421 AD that describes how people have lived for centuries in harmony with nature, oblivious to the outside world and leading ideal beings to live with this earthly world.” It’s about the accidental discovery of an unlikely utopia.

“This phrase can be used to describe an ideal place for beauty and rest.

“Para-Foster seeks to create a Xanadu (meaning idyllic and scenic place) for residents and visitors, facilitating unique exploratory experiences within the space.”

Students: IRN 801 Tutors: Dyonne Fashina and Ian RolstonEmail: IRN 801Tutors: IRN 801[at]torontomu.ca

Seeing and Not Seeing by Shuning Xie

“Blindness is a 2008 English-language thriller film based on the book of the same name by Jose Saramago.

“In one scene in the film, a man who was originally blind compares his actions with those of other people who suddenly became blind.

“This perspective not only highlights the lifestyle differences between long-term blindness and sudden blindness, but also suggests root causes for differences in understanding and perception of the visible and the invisible.

“Therefore, I used this idea as an entry point into the research and creative practice of this study.

“Using the interior of the movie as the entrance and taking cues from the Chinese children’s book Seven Mice, the interior is deconstructed through touch, the way blind people perceive the world, creating a bounded space. increase. “

Student: Shun Xie Course: IRN 701 Tutor: Lorella Di CintioEmail: shun.xie[at]torontomu.ca

Nature in the Sky by Douglas Chun

“There is a serious shortage of urban green space in big cities like Toronto.

“What if we create an intervention that spans between two or more structures and it becomes an elevated horizontal green space?

“The intervention on this site uses two cobweb-like forms that span the space between skyscrapers, reusing this empty vertical space for new horizontal space.

“The two-story green space will have walking and running tracks, cafes and other facilities where citizens can relax and breathe in the fresh city air.”

Attendee: Douglas Chun Course: IRN 701 Instructor: Andrew Furman Email: douglas.chun[at]torontomu.ca

Beach Hut by Maegan Rose Mehler with Radial View

“Beach Hut (with a Radiant View) is an intervention designed around an existing site, a lifeguard tower at Woodbine Beach.

“At the heart of this design is an ode to the seasons, the sky, the water, and the many ways experiencing these natural phenomena can positively impact our lives.

“The Beach Hut is meant to provide shelter from the elements, so you can sit, eat, or lie down to comfortably watch and hear the waves, the passage of time, sunrises, sunsets, or even fresh snow. It is intended to provide a place to become.

“Whenever you visit and for how long you stay, with a group of friends or family or alone, The Beach Hut aims to shape the very special views and moments you can experience on this site. It’s the place.”

Attendee: Maegan Rose Mehler Course: IRN 701 Instructor: Stephanie Davidson Email: maegan.rose.mehler[at]torontomu.ca

Creative collaboration by Rabia Rashid and Hourieh Riahifard

“Creative Collaboration is an interior design proposal from Creative Matters, which designs custom-made carpets and rugs.

“Creative Matters voiced the need for open workspaces, hidden storage, and display components. Our designs foster collaboration and innovative design processes through movable components.

“These components transform workspaces, creating zones from intimate meeting rooms to large collaboration spaces.

“Adjustable displays allow clients to receive a unique experience and access hundreds of specially curated carpet samples.

“This design features a multitude of different workspaces, hidden integrated storage, and movable partitions that can be expanded and collapsed as needed.

“Our design highlights the client’s loom-based technique used to make the rugs, connecting the space through partitions and three levels of distinctive walls that enhance vertical circulation.”

Students: Rabia Rashid and Hourieh Riahifard Course: IRN 601Tutor: Safoura ZahediEmail: rabia.rashid[at]torontomu.ca and hriahifard[at]torontomu.ca

Unity House by Simcha Shore

“Unity House is more than just a place to stay, it’s a place to celebrate Canada’s Indigenous cultures.

“Hostels run by members of the community bring Aboriginal traditions and heritage to the forefront, bridging the gap between Western and Aboriginal knowledge.

“The first-floor lounge is inspired by the traditional winter architecture of the Northern Territories, with a design that resembles a whale’s ribs.

“At its heart is a communal area and a hearth, creating an intimate setting that invites people to share their stories, ideas and creative expression through dance and song.”

Student: Simcha Shore Course: IRN 401 Teacher: Barbara Vogel Email: simcha.shore[at]torontomu.ca

Assemblage Artist’s Studio by Michelle Ng

“Louise Nevelson’s studio design expression aims to showcase her unique approach to collective art while providing inspiring and functional workspaces.

“Rhino was used to create a three-dimensional rendering of the studio, which included a collection of work in progress, a large work table for creating new work, and plenty of room for materials and tools. Contains ample storage space.

“The space also incorporates natural light and minimalist design elements, allowing her art to take center stage.

“Additionally, small details were included, such as personal touches that reflected Nevelson’s love of cats and smoking, as well as an image of Nevelson himself in the distance gathering material for his next project.

“Reimagining her studio in this way gives us a glimpse into her life as an artist.”

Student: Michelle Ng Course: IRN 601 Teacher: Jonathan Anderson Email: m1ng[at]torontomu.ca

Places to Stay – Nights by Idana Scaccia

“By designing luxurious spaces, our guests have a different feeling of being at home. La Notte is where the ultimate in comfort meets the ultimate in luxury.

“The hotel is decorated with rich, dark colors, soft lighting and unique furnishings. The public spaces are intended to be communal environments, while the private areas of the hotel are designed for comfort and relaxation. increase.

“Because the hotel is equipped with technology, each guest can have an analog experience in the front lounge library.

“The restaurant is designed to offer fine dining and an intimate experience, with sumptuous materials culminating in a live pianist and a historic and stately setting.”

Student: Idana Scaccia Course: IRN 401 Teacher: Brigitte Luzar Email: idana.scaccia[at]torontomu.ca

Legacy of the Past by Amy Chan and Katie Chan

“The once-abandoned Fortezza has been revived by using it to house the new Academy of Arts, bringing in students and visitors year-round.

“This space connects private and public zones and supports Cortona’s local arts and culture.

“Existing circular pathways bridged by modern interventions connect the main public areas of Fortezza.”

Students: Amy Zhang and Katie Zhang Course: IRN 701Tutor: Barbara VogelEmail: ai.zhang[at]torontomu.ca and katie.zhang[at]torontomu.ca

Our world melting under the waste we produce by Noel Daniel

“Inspired by the works of Edward Burtynski, who documented the collective impact of human intervention on our planet, his photography and film are both fascinating and unsettling of the industrial system imposed on us by nature. I am presenting a point of view.

“As a species, our consumerism has a considerable impact on the environment, even with the promise of ‘green’ technologies to reduce waste.

“E-waste (e-waste) is one of the most concerning waste streams, containing dangerous toxins and requiring safe and profitable material recovery and recycling.

“These lamps are designed to reflect the melting of the earth by the excess waste we produce, but rather than our society finding solutions to repair or recycle the items. , also commented on being blessed enough to be able to throw it away so easily.

“By scavenging through CDs, the e-waste of our music library, I create organic structures and reflection mosaics that symbolize how our wasteful actions are reflected on the planet. decorated it with

“Fragile things melt when heated. This structure is also related to global warming.”

Student: Noelle Daniel Course: IRN 701 Teacher: Filiz Klassen Email: noelle.daniel[at]torontomu.ca

