



Blackmagic Design has announced the new ATEM Television Studio 4K8 live production switcher that combines all the broadcast features of ATEM Television Studio HD with added support for Ultra HD standards up to 2160p60.

ATEM Television Studio 4K8 features 8 standard converted 12G-SDI inputs, 10 12G-SDI AUX outputs for external recorders and a 4 port 10G Ethernet switch. It also supports live streaming, talkback, optional internal network storage, and a joystick for precise DVE control.

Available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide starting at $4,595.

The new ATEM Television Studio 4K8 is a professional live production switcher built into a broadcast control panel, so it’s portable and ready for high-end work. This means it can be used in smaller venues where customers do not have access to equipment racks or broadcast vans. Customers get a powerful switcher with 8 standard conversion 12G-SDI inputs, 10 x 12G-SDI aux outputs, 4 chroma keyers, 2 downstream keyers, SuperSource, 2 media players and tons of transitions. can be put in Additionally, it includes TV studio-wide features such as hardware streaming, recording, audio mixer, talkback, multiview, and optional internal network shared storage.

The unit doubles as a switcher and control panel, making it extremely portable. The front panel has buttons for selecting sources, triggering transitions, and setting up video effects. Plus, the buttons are the same high-end type used on expensive broadcast switchers. Customers also get a built-in T-bar for manual transition control. The front panel also features an audio mixer control area with live metering on a dedicated LCD.

With 8 SDI video inputs, ATEM Television Studio lets you connect multiple cameras for different views of your performance. Camcorders with SDI outputs such as the Blackmagic Studio Camera and Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 have better low light performance and are much better quality because they use professional lenses. All video sources are re-synced to the switcher even if they are running different video standards. Everything works, so setup in the field is easy and customers don’t have to worry about technical issues.

Choose from exciting transitions like dissolves to more dramatic effects like dip to color, DVE squeeze and DVE push. Customer can also add his DVE for picture-in-picture effects with customized graphics. There is also a media player that allows customers to save graphics with the title’s alpha channel and graphics that customers can load as live video input. Customers can then live stream the results.

One of the benefits of ATEM Television Studio is the range of professional built-in video effects. You can use the T-bar fader to switch between video effects, or press the auto button to switch automatically. A variety of SMPTE wipes are included, as well as fun DVE effects that slide or squeeze the image offscreen when transitioning between video sources.

ATEM Television Studio 4K8 also includes a joystick for positioning the DVE for custom picture-in-picture effects. Full 3-axis control allows the customer to adjust her X, Y, Z position of the wipe pattern and position the DVE. A joystick allows him to precisely set the DVE position, and turning the knob changes the DVE size. Adjust the size, position up, down, left and right to achieve the perfect picture-in-picture effect. Additionally, the customer can use the joystick to move his DVE and enter the start and end keyframe screen positions for their own customized animated DVE moves.

The built-in media pool stores broadcast-quality graphics and animations that can be played using the built-in media player. For best quality, all media support RGB color space with alpha channel, allowing transparency and layering. The media pool can hold 20 still images in HD or Ultra HD resolution. With the new ATEM Television Studio 4K8 models, animation and stinger motion graphics clips can go up to 800 frames at 720HD, 400 frames at 1080HD and 200 frames at 2160 Ultra HD.

ATEM Television Studio features 4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers for green screen keying effects, perfect for news and set presentation work. The chroma keyer includes features such as a color picker that samples the background color to automatically generate key parameters. There is even a foreground color corrector so that customers can precisely control edges and flares and customers can match foreground and background layers or seamless compositions. Keyers can also be used for pattern and DVE keying.

In addition to ATEM Television Studio’s DVE, there is also a SuperSource multi-layer processor. SuperSource provides the customer with his 4 additional his DVE layers and a background layer, all layered as additional input sources. SuperSource is great for showing multiple picture-in-pictures of people being interviewed. This is because the customer can set the effect so that viewers can see each person being interviewed, all within a stylish graphic.

ATEM Television Studio 4K8 has eight 12G-SDI inputs. Each SDI input has its own standard converter, so any 720 HD, 1080 HD, or 2160 Ultra HD input source will be converted to the switcher’s standard.

Up to 9 SDI program outputs are included so customers can get enough connections to send individual program return feeds to every camera. This is important as the SDI program return is used to send tally, talkback and control information back to the camera. There is also a dedicated AUX output for driving stage monitors or master recorders. There are also dedicated 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs for multiview.

With a built-in Fairlight audio mixer, ATEM Television Studio enables complex live sound mixing. The internal mixer has enough channels for all SDI inputs and additional channels for XLR, RCA and MADI inputs. Each input channel features a top-quality 6-band parametric EQ, compressor, limiter, expander, noise gate, and level and pan controls. The audio mixer can be adjusted from the front panel using dedicated audio mixer controls and LCD.

ATEM Television Studio includes professional multiview for viewing all video inputs, preview and program on a single SDI or HDMI monitor. Each camera view includes a tally indicator so customers know when each source is on the air. Additionally, each view has custom labels and audio meters. Customers can fully customize multiview layouts with up to 16 simultaneous views.

ATEM Television Studio includes a hardware streaming engine for live streaming to audiences around the world. This means you can live stream to services like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch. Streaming works using an Ethernet connection to the internet. Alternatively, the customer can connect his smartphone and use his data mobile.

The USB connection emulates a webcam so customers can use any video software with ATEM Television Studio. This means customers can connect to their computers and use video software that works with their webcams. This ensures full compatibility with any video software and full resolution 1080HD quality.

ATEM Television Studio supports recording to an external USB flash disk. Alternatively, the customer can record directly to internal network shared storage if his optional M.2 flash disk is installed. Internal storage and external USB disks can be shared over a local Ethernet network, allowing others to work on post-production tasks such as editing, color correction, and graphics preparation. All recordings are in H.264 format and use his AAC audio for broadcast, with high quality video and small file size.

The ATEM Software Control app gives you access to all the features of your switcher. ATEM Software Control features a visual switcher user interface with parameter palettes for adjustments. The software allows customers to live switch, mix audio, color correct on camera, and manage media. Customers can also build and run complex macros from software.

If you’re building a podcasting studio, or if your customer needs more mics, ATEM mic converters allow you to expand your audio inputs. It uses the MADI port to connect to ATEM Television Studio, so no complicated setup is required and customers can daisy chain units for additional inputs. Each converter has 4 analog inputs with selectable mic/line and phantom power. This design has a very low noise floor of -129dBV, a dynamic range of 131dB(A), low distortion of 0.002%, and uniform tolerance across all channels. Additionally, it uses 8 separate ADCs for each input to collectively extend the dynamic range. Plus, it features a fun HDMI monitoring output with scrolling audio waveforms.

Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty recently announced the new ATEM Television Studio HD series. Customers are very satisfied. However, a 4K model is also in development. The ATEM Television Studio 4K8 is exciting because it features 10 independent His 12G-SDI outputs that can be used for external recording. All outputs are synchronized, with perfect audio mapping and matching timecode, making it ideal for customers looking for a high quality solution for multicam editing.

