Google: Google releases critical update to fix Chrome zero-day vulnerability





Google has released a critical security update for Chrome in response to the first zero-day exploit exploited in attacks since the beginning of the year.

“Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-2033 does exist,” Google said in a security advisory.

The new version is currently being rolled out to users in the Stable Desktop channel and will eventually reach our full user base.

Chrome users should update to the new version as soon as possible, as the CVE-2023-2033 vulnerability has been fixed for Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.

Users can go to the Chrome menu >[ヘルプ]>[Google Chrome]You can check for updates by going to

According to BleepingComputer, a high-severity zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2023-2033) is due to a high-severity type confusion vulnerability in the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine.

Find stories that interest you Clement Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), whose primary mission is to protect Google’s customers from state-sponsored attacks, reported this bug. A -2023-2033 zero-day exploit was used in the attack, but the company has yet to provide details.

“Access to bug details and links may remain restricted until the majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google was quoted as saying.

He added, “We also hold the limit if bugs exist in third-party libraries that other projects depend on as well, but have not yet been fixed.”

