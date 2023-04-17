Eli Lilly announced a $1.6 billion investment expansion at a groundbreaking ceremony in the Boone County area.





Snowflakes couldn’t stop the much-anticipated groundbreaking of two new Eli Lilly manufacturing sites in Boone County’s LEAP Innovation and Research District Monday, with local, state, and federal officials on hand to celebrate with a throw of dirt. There was

Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks has taken the opportunity to announce a $1.6 billion investment expansion. This brings Lilly’s total investment in the site to his $3.7 billion and creates up to 700 new jobs.

“We are investing in our hometowns at record levels to help our communities and economies thrive and enhance educational opportunities for more students,” he said.

Ricks and others said Lilly plans to use the site to create drugs that will save and extend the lives of patients around the world. He also announced his $15 million contribution to the Ivy Tech Foundation, offering up to 1,000 scholarships to Hoosiers interested in pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical industry.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said there is a second state war underway: the economic development war. That’s why Indiana is investing in high-tech jobs and innovation.

“Lilly has played a key role in shaping Indiana’s economy for more than 145 years. We are making it clear that we will be at the forefront of pushing forward,” the governor said. .

New facility will expand manufacturing network for active pharmaceutical ingredients, support growing demand for existing Lilly products, and play a key role in bringing next-generation therapies, including gene medicines, to patients worldwide increase.

Covering about 600 acres, Lilly’s project is part of a larger innovation park of more than 9,000 acres that the state hopes to use to attract tech partners. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, a quasi-public agency, acts as the developer and uses tax dollars to invest in the development.

The park has already been allocated a budget of $160 million, but this is just the first step. Roads, additional property purchases, utilities, and other infrastructure such as a potential water pipeline could make the project run into billions of dollars.

Some Boone County farmers and homeowners are worried about rapid growth. Holcomb and others emphasized on Monday that all sales are voluntary, but conceded that change would be difficult.

“My parents remember when Lafayette Square was a cornfield,” Holcomb said of the Indianapolis mall. “We will continue to work with each one on their concerns, understanding that this scale and size change will not always be unanimous.

He said family farms in the area have the ability to benefit more people.

