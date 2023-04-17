Google CEO touts AI as more important than electricity, but warns of serious job implications





NetChoice Vice President and General Counsel Carl Szabo talks about advances in AI, Senator Chuck Schumer looks at regulating disruptive tech, and Elon Musk interviews Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned society needs to prepare for the far-reaching impact of rapidly evolving artificial intelligence.

“As a society, we have to adapt,” Pichai said on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

“I have always considered AI to be the most profound technology mankind has been working on, more profound than fire or electricity or anything else we have done in the past,” added Pichai. .

Pichai said society and the law must pick up pace to adapt AI regulations “in line with human values, including morality,” but making such rules is the responsibility of companies. said not.

Google scrambles for new search engine as AI creeps in: report

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Brandon Wade / Reuters Photos)

“It’s not for the company to decide,” Pichai said. “This is why I think the development of this needs to include social scientists, ethicists, philosophers, etc., not just engineers.” Google also has its own recommendations on how to regulate AI. created.

“On the one hand, I don’t feel society is ready for powerful AI systems,” Pichai said. seems like a mismatch. ”

AI: Space exploration is already ‘2001’ as scientists unlock the mysteries of deep space

Experts have been sounding the alarm about AI’s “impact” before any previous game-changing technology could prove beneficial to society, he said.

“This will impact every product from every company,” Pichai said, adding that AI will disrupt “knowledge workers” such as writers, architects, accountants and software engineers.

“For example, if you’re a radiologist and you think five to ten years from now, you’ll have an AI collaborator with you. You might say, ‘These are the most serious cases that need to be looked at first.'”

Google released an AI chatbot called “Bard” to a limited audience in March, but it didn’t get as much recognition as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. Google competitor Microsoft’s Bing announced earlier this year that it would incorporate his ChatGPT technology into its software engine.

The Google Bard logo will appear on your smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Enrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/Getty Images)

News broke Sunday that Google employees have updated their search engine, creating an entirely new one powered by AI to compete with other search engines that already incorporate AI technology. rice field.

CHATGPT AI lists jobs better than humans because millions could lose their jobs

According to the New York Times, the new search engine is being built under a project called “Magi,” with a team of engineers, executives and others creating the platform. This search engine is intended to be more personalized than current engines as the platform tries to anticipate user requests.

Google Bard and OpenAI ChatGPT displayed on mobile with the Openai and Google logos on the screen shown in this photo illustration. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AI could become a ‘terminator’ and could dominate humans in Darwin’s laws of evolution, report warns

The controversy over AI technology took a turn for the worse internationally in March when thousands of tech experts, leaders and others signed an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on creating powerful AI systems. attracted a lot of attention. Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak have warned that “human competitive intelligence could pose serious risks to society and humanity.” was one of the prominent signatories.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk has since launched a new AI company called X.AI, according to a recent Nevada business report.

