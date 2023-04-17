HBCU Collaborates with Collective to Innovate Alabama





Innovate Alabama announced that it is partnering with Yellowhammer State’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and The Alabama Collective to invest in Black talent being developed in a variety of institutions across the state.

As part of this initiative, the organization will host information sessions at Tuskegee University, Miles College, Stillman College, and Talladega College.

HBCU is a natural hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. As Alabama seeks to close the gap in open technology jobs, he recognizes how essential HBCUs are in solving the state’s challenges, said Alabama, an executive at his collective and his director. One he says is Charisse Stokes. Through Innovation Power Hours, we aim to enhance the technical, innovative and entrepreneurial talent of our HBCUs, providing students and faculty with a range of opportunities to enhance their university experience and beyond.

Each event will host a time called the “Innovation Power Hour”. These “power hours” provide an opportunity for students and faculty to participate in digital learning labs, observe new technologies, explore internship opportunities, and earn industry-level certifications.

The event will feature rotating stations, equipped with the latest Apple devices, and showcase a range of new technologies and concepts, including the Apple SWIFT programming language, coding design principles, and augmented reality with Oculus devices.

Miles College Dean Bobby Knight Jr. said: An institution that is often overlooked. The event gives students access to professionals who are excited to teach and share knowledge that will prepare them for the future.

“We look forward to giving our students direct access to the tools, software and platforms that have been created for them, and to the wonderful events we have here at Miles College.”

Individuals who attend the entire event at certain colleges can win a set of Apple AirPods or Beats Headphones.

The program, sponsored by Innovate Alabama, is already working with 85 Tuskegee University students and faculty.

Below is a list of upcoming Innovate Alabama HBCU Engagement Experience programs.

Innovation Power Hours These 3-hour events take place on HBCU campuses and showcase hands-on collaborative digital learning labs. Intern Program The Intern Program offers selected students the opportunity to work at a local coding club during the semester. Tech Pathways These eight-week courses teach students about coding, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and SWIFT, Apple’s programming language for building iOS applications. Entrepreneurship Training – A 4-week venture creation workshop designed to help entrepreneurial-minded students HBCU App Design Competition Held in Fall 2023, this collaborative app design competition will encourage students to apply their talents to key stakeholders. provide a platform for referrals.

Austen Shipley is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

