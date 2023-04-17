Sega offers $776 million to buy Angry Birds creator Rovio





Video game maker Sega Sammy Holdings has acquired Rovio Entertainment Oyj, creator of Finland-based Angry Birdsat, in a deal valued at approximately $706 million ($776 million). I made an offer.

Sega offered shareholders 9.25 per share in cash and Rovio option holders 1.48 per option, according to a statement Monday. It recommended accepting the proposal, which was supported by 49% of shareholders, including the Hed family.

Rovio shares were up 19% to trade at 9.16 respectively as of 12pm in Helsinki on Monday. The stock has surged more than 50% year-to-date amid speculation about the deal. Sega fell as much as 6.1% in Tokyo on Monday.

Japan’s Sega has seen its traditional business of pachinko and arcade machines face declining audiences, and has been hit by a wave of Covid-19 restrictions in recent years, pushing console and smartphone games for long-term growth. is doubling with Its most famous titles include Sonic the Hedgehog, Crazy Tuxedo and Yakuza. Analysts agree that Rovios’ existing game lineup will deliver solid cash flow, but disagree on other benefits.

Among the rapidly growing global game markets, the mobile game market has particularly high potential, and Sega’s Satomi says accelerating expansion in this area is Sega’s long-term goal. Chief Executive Haruki said in a statement.

For Rovio, the famous Angry Birds franchise is the foundation of the Finnish company’s operations. The brand’s mobile game, which was first released on the app store in 2009, generates more than 80% of his total bookings. It was the first mobile game to reach 1 billion downloads, and Rovio went public on the back of its success in 2017, reaching a market value of around 900 million.

Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Toyo Securities, said the sole purpose of the deal is for Sega to have a stable cash flow. Unfortunately, Rovio was unable to release his new hit game. I don’t see any benefit from this deal.

Kimmo Stenvall, an analyst at OP Group, said Rovios’ existing games are generating good earnings, cash flow is strong, and the company has a large net cash position.

In addition to brands, games and multiple studios, Rovio has a mobile game management platform, Beacon, which provides a highly effective way to generate revenue and make user acquisition investments for developing games. said Stenvall by phone. It’s certainly an asset that Sega can benefit from.

Still, Rovios’ reliance on Angry Birds has made investors uneasy, and the company has sought to expand into other brands and game types. It has several new games in development and has acquired smaller rivals and game studios to grow in hyper-casual and puzzle games.

The company’s first months on the stock exchange were marked by a dramatic downturn after its financial disclosures disappointed shareholders.

In its early days, the Finnish company developed over 50 games. It was usually brooding titles like Darkest Fear, Cyber ​​Blood, and Wolf Moon. He then went on to win gold with Angry Birds, a fun treat that took advantage of the then-new iPhone touchscreen technology.

The company calls the Angry Birds brand its most valuable asset, making it easy to find in a crowded games market and generating a small portion of its revenue from licensing. Inc. shows are included, and Rovio also generates royalties from consumer products.

Segas’ offer represents a 63% premium over Rovios’ closing price on Jan. 19, before Playtikas’ offer, and about 19% over Friday’s closing price. Sega plans to start offering it around May 8th.

The deal deepens negotiations the Finnish mobile game maker has been in with multiple parties since a 9.05 per share approach from Israel-based Playtika Holding Corp. went public in January. Rovio said on March 22 that it had closed talks with Israel-based Playtika, but continued talks with other unidentified parties.

Rovio didn’t say why it rejected Playtika, but Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said in January that the company’s history of buying the Finnish game studio and closing its local offices would give it about 39% of its stake. He said that may be why the Rovio founding family, which owns it, rejected it.

